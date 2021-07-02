CNN —

Daily sunscreen is a must to prevent premature aging and skin cancer, especially as the weather heats up and we’re spending more time outside. And since you can really never have too much sun protection, we love makeup products that include SPF.

To find the best products to protect your skin this summer, we talked to three beauty experts about their favorite makeup with built-in sunscreen. Our experts praised these products for taking your sun protection to the next level, but also cautioned against using them as your only source of SPF. That’s because people “may not be applying a thick enough layer to be getting the stated SPF on the product label,” says Dr. Samantha Ellis, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor at University of California, Davis. “I always encourage people to use a base layer of sunscreen prior to applying makeup (even if the makeup has SPF) and really think of the SPF in makeup as a potential boost to their protection.”

With that in mind, check out expert-recommended beauty products with SPF below.

Best tinted moisturizers with SPF

“A lightweight tinted moisturizer” is perfect for “the warmer months,” says esthetician and Rescue Spa founder Danuta Mieloch. These moisturizers offer sheer coverage that can help blur skin imperfections without looking cakey or feeling heavy. Do note that those with dry skin may want to layer these products over their current regimen to get the hydration they need: “For drier skin types, we recommend applying your serums and moisturizer before your sunscreen,” says Mieloch.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad-Spectrum SPF 30 ($45; nordstrom.com)

Nars’ popular tinted moisturizer, which offers velvety, buildable coverage, is loved by both Ellis and board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Shereen Idriss. It has a “satin finish that evens out the complexion,” says Ellis, adding that it’s “comfortable on the skin and lasts all day.”

BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30 ($33; sephora.com)

“I like that this has a broad shade range,” says Ellis. “It has sheer to light coverage that’s buildable and feels very hydrating on the skin. Because of the light coverage, it’s easy to apply on the go and not have to worry about it streaking or looking uneven.”

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 ($36; supergoop.com)

For an ultra-dewy finish, Idriss recommends Supergoop’s Glowscreen, made with sea lavender, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid: “It gives me enough coverage to go about my day with an added glow.”

Jan Marini Physical Protectant Broad-Spectrum SPF 45 ($53; amazon.com)

For those looking to keep things matte, Mieloch loves this lightweight, oil-absorbing tinted sunscreen from Jan Marini. It’s also infused with antioxidants and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream SPF 30 ($5.99, originally $8.99; amazon.com)

Maybelline’s bestselling BB cream is affordable, widely available and melts into skin for a silky finish.

Best foundations with SPF

When you want more coverage than a typical tinted moisturizer can offer, reach for a foundation that will add an extra layer of sun protection while perfecting your skin. Just be sure to wear them on top of your primary sunscreen!

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream SPF 50 ($39.50; sephora.com)

This cream is another favorite of both Ellis and Idriss. “It’s really a CC cream,” says Ellis, “but the IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream SPF 50 has been a holy grail for me for years. It’s a full-coverage foundation that can cover redness, irregular pigment and blemishes incredibly well and also has ingredients that nourish the skin and support skin health.”

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation ($48; iliabeauty.com)

“For something with lighter coverage,” Ellis says, “the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 foundation is a favorite among my patients who love that ‘no makeup’ makeup look.” The serum/foundation combo features intensely moisturizing, skin-plumping ingredients and a very dewy finish.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation SPF 15 ($44; charlottetilbury.com)

This foundation offers buildable, “demi-matte” coverage and also includes vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant. Idriss recommends incorporating antioxidants into your routine to help boost your sunscreen’s efficacy.

Best setting powders with SPF

All of our experts stressed the importance of reapplying sunscreen throughout the day — something that can be difficult to do without messing up your makeup. That’s where SPF powders, mists and compacts come in. While our experts noted that these don’t offer enough coverage for use as your primary sunscreen, they do make reapplication much more practical. For oily skin, powders in particular can also help decrease shine.

Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 ($69; dermstore.com)

“My most tried-and-true SPF powder is the Colorscience brush-on powder sunscreen,” says Ellis. Colorscience’s powder comes in four shades and features hyaluronic acid for a bit of extra hydration in addition to sun protection.

Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder ($32; amazon.com)

Brush On Block’s water- and sweat-resistant mineral powder is another great option, thanks to its refillable applicator and reef-friendly formula. The popular powder features both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — ingredients that Mieloch also recommends because they “provide a physical barrier of protection.”

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 ($30; supergoop.com)

The coated silica in Supergoop’s SPF powder diffuses light, helping to make your pores less noticeable while protecting your skin.

Best setting sprays and mists with SPF

If you’re not into powders, sprays and mists are another excellent choice for sunscreen reapplication. Setting sprays can help to lock in your makeup look, while hydrating mists offer a nice pick-me-up for tired skin.

Soleil Toujours Clean Conscious Antioxidant Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 ($36; dermstore.com)

Mieloch recommends this skin-soothing mist, featuring ingredients like vitamin E and aloe vera in addition to its broad-spectrum sun protection.

Coola Makeup Setting Sunscreen Spray ($36; sephora.com)