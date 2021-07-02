CNN —

We spend a third of our lives sleeping, and it’s as essential to our survival as water and food. But even though we all know that quality rest is important for our mental and physical well-being, the stress of modern life (and, you know, surviving a pandemic) may well have interrupted your normal sleeping patterns.

Take these steps to redesign your bedroom into a sleep haven, and with a few clever tweaks to your bed, bedding, sleepwear and alarm clock, you’ll be sleeping like a log in no time. Transition from your busy day to a night of peaceful slumber with these smart selections available direct across Canada with quick shipping options available on some purchases for Amazon Prime members.

Beds and mattresses

Quest 2.5 Adjustable Base (starting at $1,546; ergomotion.com)

Why have just an ordinary bed when you can have a smart bed? The Quest 2.5 from Ergomotion features under-bed lighting, dual USB ports and even a zero-gravity experience. The programmable presets mean you can move into your most restful sleeping position and activate massage with one touch on the wireless remote control. This is one clever bed.

Linenspa 3-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper ($124.99; amazon.ca)

Extend the life of your mattress and ensure a comfortable night’s sleep with this memory foam mattress topper. It provides an extra 3 inches of ultra-plush comfort and contains temperature-regulating gel beads to keep you cool all night.

BedStory Lavender Memory Foam Mattress ($379.99; amazon.ca)

Whether you are a back, side or stomach sleeper, this mattress will give you a great night’s sleep. The lavender scent will help to relax you and make your bed feel like a retreat.

Tatami Mattress (starting at $2,099; myessentia.ca)

Shop Canadian company Essentia for its one-of-a-kind organic memory foam mattresses. The latex support foam moulds to your body, providing unparalleled comfort. The materials used are also allergy-friendly, and the mattress comes with a 120-night trial.

Sheets and bedding

Everyday Luxury Premiere Collection Bamboo Blended Bedsheet Set ($55; amazon.ca)

Keep cool (the perfect temperature for sleeping) with these luxury microfiber and bamboo blend sheets. Available in a deep eggplant purple colour, they’ll make your bed look and feel positively regal.

Eucalypso Organic Eucalyptus Pillowcases ($106.12; amazon.ca)

These luxurious pillowcases are your beauty secret weapon. Made from 100% eucalyptus, they are particularly gentle on sensitive skin and help to prevent breakouts. The silky fabric won’t pull on your skin or hair, and it’s cool to the touch all night long.

Hush’s Iced 2.0 The Original Cooling Weighted Blanket (starting at $359; hush.ca)

Keep cool on summer nights with this incredible blanket. Cool to the touch yet reassuringly heavy, this anxiety-relieving weighted blanket provides between 15 and 20 pounds of weight. And since it’s scientifically proven to decrease stress hormones while increasing melatonin, you’ll be drifting off into a restorative sleep within minutes.

Maxzzz Pillows Bamboo Fiber King-Size Pillow ($60.99; amazon.ca)

These large, luxurious pillows will make you feel like your bedroom is a hotel room. The removable cover with a zipper allows for easy removal for washing. Meanwhile, cool-touch bamboo keeps you comfortable and is gentle on the skin.

Sleepwear

Gabriela Nightie Plus Size ($98; ca.montelleintimates.com)

Calgary-based brand Lusome has created incredibly comfortable and pretty nightwear that keeps you cool even if you suffer from night sweats. Available in a variety of styles, including nightshirts, shorts and pyjamas, they cover sizes from XS to 3X.

Cooling Pajama Shorts for Women ($45; coolrevolutionpjs.com)

Created by two women, Laura Musall and Mindy Ford, who both battled hormonal night sweats, this clever collection of sleepwear is breathable and sweat-absorbent. Made from a blend of bamboo, which naturally regulates your temperature, is antibacterial and moisture-wicking, choose from nightshirts, tops, shorts and pyjamas.

David Archy Men’s Bamboo Long Pants Loungewear Sleep Bottoms, 2-Pack ($28.99; amazon.ca)

Made with 95% bamboo and 5% spandex, these men’s pyjama pants feel great against the skin and keep you cool and comfortable. Available in sizes small to extra large and in three different colour combinations.

Smart alarm clocks and accessories

Hatch Restore (starting at $256.10; amazon.ca)

Ditch your old-school alarm clock and instead invest in a total sleep health machine that helps you develop a winning bedtime routine. Wake up naturally and gently with a sunrise light that gradually becomes brighter. Then, at bedtime, choose from a huge variety of relaxing sounds like rainfall or ocean waves to help you to drift off to sleep. Read our full review of the Hatch Restore here.

Dodow Sleep Aid Device ($79.90; amazon.ca)

This modern metronome helps you to calm down and prepare for bedtime, while the lights help you to regulate your breath and to relax deeply, encouraging you to fall asleep naturally. Read our full thoughts on Dodow here.

White Noise Machine ($49.99; amazon.ca)

If you can’t create a silent space during bedtime, the next best thing is to buy a sound machine that plays white noise to drown out disturbances. This one features seven white noises as well as 10 relaxing nature sounds, including birds and ocean waves.