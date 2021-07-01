Some Champlain Towers condo board members quit in 2019 over sluggish building repairs, outlets report

(CNN) Five members of the Champlain Towers South condo association's seven-member board -- including its president, Anette Goldstein -- decided to resign in the fall of 2019, when the association was debating multimillion-dollar repairs, the Washington Post reported, citing board meeting minutes and Goldstein's resignation letter.

The majority of the Champlain Towers South board decided to quit following disputes over the lackluster response in tackling the repairs needed in the condominium complex, the paper reported.

"We work for months to go in one direction and at the very last minute objections are raised that should have been discussed and resolved right in the beginning," Goldstein wrote in her September 2019 resignation letter, obtained by the Post.

The resignations took place about 11 months after the structural field survey report, which detailed "extensive and necessary repairs," according to the firm that performed the survey, Morabito Consultants . The survey report raised concerns about structural damage to the concrete slab below the pool deck and "cracking and spalling" located in the parking garage.

Goldstein's letter appears to indicate growing frustration in trying to resolve the issue and pay for the repairs, which were estimated to be about $9 million in 2018.

