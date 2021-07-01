17 injured after an explosion inside a Los Angeles police bomb disposal truck

(CNN) At least 17 people were injured in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening after an explosion occurred inside a police bomb squad disposal truck, officials said.

"This vessel should have been able to dispose of this material," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference. "Something happened in that containment vehicle that should not have happened and we do not know why."

Earlier on Wednesday, the LAPD received a call about illegal fireworks, Moore said. When officers arrived at the residence, they found commercial-grade fireworks stacked approximately 8-10 feet high. They also found improvised explosives, he said.

The explosion occurred as officers intentionally detonated the improvised devices in the truck, Moore said.

One person was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device, the chief said. The illegal fireworks came from out of state and were intended for sale around the Fourth of July holiday, he added.

