California high school stripped of basketball title after tortillas were thrown at opposing Latino players

(CNN) A mostly white high school basketball team in Southern California has been stripped of its regional title after tortillas were thrown at a predominately Latino opposing team following a championship game last month, officials announced Wednesday.

"After a thorough review and analysis of the incident following the conclusion of the Division 4-A regional basketball championship game between Coronado High School and Orange Glen High School, the (California Interscholastic Federation) state executive director reiterates that discriminatory and racially insensitive behaviors toward an opponent contravene the principles of education-based athletics," the federation said in a news release

Based on investigations of the incident, "The 2021 Southern California Boys Basketball Division 4-A Regional Championship is vacated," the release states.

On June 19, Orange Glen High School's predominantly Latino team lost the championship game to largely white Coronado High School.

After the game, some members of the Coronado crowd threw tortillas at the opposing team's athletes following several heated disputes on the basketball court, according to witnesses and video footage.

