Man guilty of stabbing 16 cats in 'savage' attacks

(CNN) A British man has been found guilty of a spate of "savage" stabbing attacks on 16 pet cats in the coastal city of Brighton, southern England, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Steve Bouquet, a 54-year-old security guard, attacked the pet cats over a nine-month period near his home address, beginning October 2018.

Nine of the cats were stabbed to death, while a further seven survived their injuries.

Bouquet, who denied the charges of criminal damage and possession of a knife in a public space, was found guilty at Chichester Crown Court on Wednesday following an eight-day trial, police said.

The jury heard how the pet owners had incurred thousands of pounds in veterinary bills following the stabbings.

