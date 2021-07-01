(CNN) Sixteen-year veteran Chris Paul has finally reached his first NBA Finals after inspiring the Phoenix Suns to a 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The heated victory secured a 4-2 series win, meaning the Suns qualified for their first NBA Finals since the Charles Barkley-led team in 1993.

And they certainly had Paul to thank for that. The 36-year-old scored 41 points while recording eight assists and three steals. Fellow Suns guard Devin Booker also added 22 points.

"We still got a lot of work to do, but we're going to enjoy this," Paul said after the game.

"Sixteen years, surgeries, hard work, losses, bad losses, but we're going to enjoy tonight."

