(CNN) The European Union will work to phase out caged animal farming across the bloc, after a petition calling for an end to the practice gathered more than a million signatures.

The European Commission has outlined plans to propose legislation which would phase out -- and ultimately ban -- cages for farm animals, including rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese.

The changes would be suggested by 2023 and introduced by 2027, the Commission said in a statement Wednesday.

Currently, only laying hens, broiler chickens, sows and calves are covered by the EU rules on caging.

"Animals are sentient beings and we have a moral, societal responsibility to ensure that on-farm conditions for animals reflect this," Stella Kyriakides, commissioner for health and food safety, said in a statement.

