Heading to the beach is on the top of every family’s summer bucket list, and we get why — what’s more fun than spending a day frolicking in the waves? Nothing, that’s what! But here’s the thing about a beach day: It can go sour… fast. Especially when kids are involved.

To ensure your entire crew is happy as clams from sunup to sun down, we’ve got a list of essentials that will take the hardship out of your beach excursion So stock up, people, because as parents we know that nothing can ruin a day at the shore like forgetting the sunscreen… but remembering the beach ball? Well, that’s going to be the summer memory that lasts them a lifetime. Check out our favorite swimsuits for all body types here too.

Mac Sports Heavy Duty Beach Cart ($203.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mac Sports Heavy Duty Beach Cart

There are lots of beach carts out there at lots of different price points, but having tested this one ourselves for several years, we can confidently say it’s well worth it’s hefty price tag. The cart’s all-terrain wheels can tackle any terrain — from hilly sand dunes to pothole-filled parking lots — and the roomy interior can hold up to 150 pounds worth of stuff (boogie boards, skimboards, buckets and shovels included!). The best part is that the entire cart can be hosed down and it folds into a compact square with a fitted cover and carrying handles for hanging and transporting.

Rio Beach Deluxe Sun Protection Beach Umbrella ($26.75; amazon.com)

Amazon Rio Beach Deluxe Sun Protection Beach Umbrella

We have it on good authority that this is the best beach umbrella to buy right now. Why? Well for one, you can securely screw the durable steel pole base into the sand in under a minute. Secondly, built-in wind vents allow wind to travel through the umbrella, without picking it up and catapulting it down the beach. (If you know, you know — this happens a lot!) Lastly, the tilt feature means you can customize your sun/shade ratio throughout the day.

Yeti Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Cooler ($299.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler

If you know, you know: Parents gotta be hands-free. Especially when heading to the beach, which is exactly why we love this giant backpack cooler from Yeti. Able to store up to 20 cans beers (or, if you prefer, a bunch of Gatorades and a bottle of Chardonnay) or 25 pounds of ice, the waterproof and mildew-free backpack evenly disperses the weight between two padded ergonomic shoulder straps and when placed in the sand, functions as a sturdy table top snack station.

More to know: The pack has a chest strap and waist belt, and is leak proof thanks to a crazy rugged zipper.

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray ($8.92; walmart.com)

Walmart Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray

What’s the quickest way to cut a beach day short? Forgetting sunscreen. The ultimate “must-have” on our list, sunscreen is a necessity to avoid painful burns, and this SPF 30 spray from Hawaiian Tropic is our pick for the best sunscreen of 2021 because it’s oh-so easy to apply on little ones, while also providing tons of broad spectrum protection.

GCI Outdoor Big Surf Chair With SunShade ($70; rei.com)

REI GCI Outdoor Big Surf Chair With SunShade

Having a solid beach chair is chief among the beach day “musts” and this one from GCI is one of our faves. Weighing 10 pounds, the chair has backpack straps for hands-free carrying, a four-position backrest, a padded headrest, a hidden tray for drinks and snacks and — our favorite detail by far — an adjustable sunshade made from UPF 50 fabric. Despite being lightweight, this chair feels sturdy, comfortable and cool thanks to the mesh-lined backrest that provides ventilation.

GCI Outdoor Waterside Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair ($102.95; walmart.com)

Walmart GCI Outdoor Waterside Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair

Another beach chair on our short list of favorites is the Waterside Pod Rocker by GCI. Boasting an ultra-wide, sling-style seat, the chair is transported by carrying bag, features an adjustable UPF 50 sunshade and has attached holders for your cup and cell phone. What really sold us on the chair, however, was the spring action rocking technology that allows you to take in the ocean waves while slowly rocking your day away in the shade.

Dock & Bay Beach Towel ($21.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dock & Bay Beach Towel

Dock & Bay is reinventing the towel game with their quick-drying microfiber towels that come in 18 fun colors and stripes. The towels are ultra-compact — each one folds into a matching pouch — while also being super absorbent. The best detail though, is that the towels are also sand-free, simply shake them off after using and all the sand slips away!

More to ogle: Each towel comes with a handy elastic hook for easy hanging, and they don’t collect yucky damp smells.

JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($49.95+; amazon.com)

Amazon JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

A beach day falls flat without a rocking playlist, and this JBL speaker is your solution. Waterproof, portable and boasting an integrated carabiner for hooking onto your chair or umbrella, the Bluetooth speaker has 10 hours of playtime and is an Amazon fave with nearly 32,000 positive reviews.

If you’re looking for an even bigger sound, opt for JBL’s Xtreme 3, which has enormous sound packed with tons of bass, is dust- and waterproof and has 15 hours of playtime and comes with a carrying strap.

Maui Jim Mongoose 54mm Polarized Sunglasses ($249.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Maui Jim Mongoose 54mm Polarized Sunglasses

Attempting a beach day without a pair of sunglasses would be tragic, and this unisex pair from Maui Jim is a bestseller for good reason — not only do the rubberized shades stay put on your face, but they also feature polarized lenses that offer incredibly crisp and clear views via glass that is thinner and lighter than the industry standard.

More to know: We love the bright blue lens, but the sunglasses also come in a glossy black and tortoise shell.

Vineyard Vines Harbor Seersucker Long Sleeve Cover-Up Shirtdress ($128; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vineyard Vines Harbor Seersucker Long Sleeve Cover-Up Shirtdress

Not all swimsuit cover-ups are created equally and we’re here to say this is one is the best of the best. Made from a lightweight performance fabric, this cute shirtdress from Vineyard Vines looks preppy and crisp, but feels breathable and cool (thanks to a mesh air vent in the back!) and it’s quick-drying, so you can go on and throw it on over a wet bathing suit. We also love how the long sleeves and collar provide extra coverage.

More to know: The fabric has built-in UPF30, the dress has two Velcro pockets and it comes in sizes 00 to 16.

Amor Inflatable Glitter Beach Ball ($5.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amor Inflatable Glitter Beach Ball

You can’t call it a beach day if there’s no ball involved, and this one is our new favorite thanks to all that fun glitter inside. Who’s ready for some volleyball?

Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler ($249.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler

If you’re looking for a smaller but equally durable cooler, we’re obsessed with Yeti’s Hopper Flip 12, which can hold 13 cans of beer or 16 pounds of ice. Weighing only 3 pounds, this is a bit lighter than the backpack cooler, but can still fit a day’s worth of beverages for the entire family — all while boasting the same award-winning Yeti details like the high-density fabric that’s waterproof and mildew-free, the closed-cell rubber foam insulation and the tough-as-nails, leak proof zipper.

Goodr BAMF Gs Polarized Sunglasses ($35; rei.com)

REI Goodr BAMF Gs Polarized Sunglasses

One of our new favorite products on the market, Goodr sunglasses are quickly becoming a cult-favorite this summer because they’re ultra-light weight, slip-proof (even when you’re dripping in sweat) and bounce-proof (for those really intense Slamball sessions!). And they’re polarized and come in a rainbow of fun frame colors, from bright pink to matte black.

Isopho Beach Blanket ($21.98; amazon.com)