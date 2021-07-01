CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for premium external hard drive, a discount on the Proclamation Duo and savings on tons of Adidas styles. All that and more below.

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering 30% off sitewide with code JULY starting today. Favorites for men, women and kids like NMD_R1, Ultraboost 21, Stan Smiths and more are marked down through June 6 to help you stick to your fitness (and style) goals.

Proclamation Duo (starting at $329, originally $379; proclamationgoods.com)

If you’re looking for a cookware set that can do it all, consider the Proclamation Duo. With just three pieces — the pot, pan and universal lid — it can handle everything you need to achieve in the kitchen, from frying to double boiling. And right now, you can take $50 off the set, plus score a free dinner bell with your purchase (the offer will be automatically applied to your cart at checkout). If you’re not yet convinced about taking advantage of this deal, check out our full review of the Proclamation Duo here.

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum ($229.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD ($149.99, originally $239.99; bestbuy.com)

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is our pick for best premium external hard drive, and right now it’s down to $149.99 for 1TB of storage — one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at $90 off. This SSD boasts ultra fast read and write speeds, along with backup and open times. Plus, its durable build makes it safe to take with you on the go.

Summer has officially arrived at The Home Depot, and that means major savings on a range of top-rated appliances. This is a buy more, save more event, so shoppers can get a discount of up to $700 when they bring home six more appliances, including ranges, microwaves ovens, washers and dryers and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your entire kitchen or laundry room.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Great Indoors Event, you’ll get 15% off your purchase (might we recommend the Linen Core Sheet Set, our pick for softest linen sheets?). The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air (starting at $899.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to score the new MacBook Air at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model in silver and gold and the 512GB version in gold are a total of $100 off for a limited time. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to camp out in your backyard, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is having a weeklong sale for the Fourth of July, offering 25% off camping and adventure essentials for your next hike or road trip. Day packs, tote bags, tents, sleeping bags and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your gear at a reasonable price.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($229.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra Fourth of July savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $229.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,298.00, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best luxury TV is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today. About $600 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 2,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream ($12.60, originally $18.50; amazon.com)