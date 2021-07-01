CNN —
Celebrate America’s birthday by buying yourself a gift or two. In honor of July Fourth weekend, tons of stores are offering up special savings on tech, home goods, the latest fashions and much more. We’ve rounded up more than 100 brands and retailers to shop now so you can score savings worthy of the most magnificent fireworks display this Independence Day.
Major retailers
- Bed Bath and Beyond: The beloved home brand is now offering up to 50% off outdoor furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, decor and more.
- Best Buy: The mega-retailer is offering savings on tons of home appliances, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more.
- Bloomgindale’s: Save 30 to 50% sitewide on apparel, shoes, accessories and more with an additional 50% off clearance items.
- eBay: Score deals on top brands including Roomba, Bose, LG and more, available while supplies last. Plus, snag an extra 15% off select like-new items with code JULY4SAVINGS.
- Lowe’s: From $50 off select Weber grills to special buys on stylish patio sets, this Lowe’s sale includes everything you need to gear up for summer.
- Macy’s: Right now you can get 20 to 60% off apparel for men, women, and kids, jewelry, accessories, home goods and more.
- Overstock: Shop the Fourth of July Sale for up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.
- The Home Depot: The home retailer has summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season, including patio items, grills, lawn care, tools and more.
- Wayfair: The mega home store’s July Fourth Clearance sale is on, with up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.
Home and health
- Albany Park: Chill out on a brand new couch this 4th of July! Starting July 1st, Albany Park is offering 12% off sofas and sectionals with code JULY12 .
- Allform: Score some cozy new living room furniture now that everything is 20% off with the code JULY0420.
- Allswell: Make your bed your haven with 15% off all mattresses with the code JULY4TH.
- Amerisleep: Mattresses are 30% off with code AS30, plus get up to $239 in free gifts with your purchase.
- Arhaus: Hand-crafted furniture and decor is now on sale through July 5 for Arhaus’$2 4th of July promotion.
- Ballard Designs: The home decor brand is now offering up to 20% off sitewide.
- Bear: Take 25% off sitewide and score a free gift set worth $250 with code CHILL.
- Beautyrest: For a comfortable sleep coupled with antimicrobial protection, opt for Beautyrest’s Black collection, now up to $300 off.
- Bio Bidet: Treat yourself to the ultimate bathroom luxury with up to 25% off all best sellers.
- Birch: Mattresses are now $400 off and you can score two free Eco-Rest pillows with the code JULY4200.
- Boll & Branch: There’s never been a better reason to get a new pair bedding. Right now, get 10% off your purchase at Boll and Branch when you use the code HEROES10, and the brand will donate 10% of the purchase toward providing Homecoming Bed Bundles to Blue Star Families.
- Boutique Rugs: Save 60% with code 4TH60.
- Brooklinen: The internet-famous sheets and other popular Brooklinen products are now all 15% off.
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide through July 7 with code INDEPENDENCE25.
- Brrrn Boards: Keep at your summer workout when you take $75 off both the 5-foot and 6-foot adjustable Brrrn Boards.
- Burrow: It’s time to refresh your furniture now that Burrow is offering up to $600 off purchases up to $4,000.
- Casper: Don’t sleep on getting yourself a Casper! Right now the brand is offering 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else with code JULY4TH. The discounts get better when you shop select Bundles, now 30% off with code JULY4TH-BUNDLE.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on the Chill Mattress, plus get free pillows and sheets.
- Crane & Canopy: Snag up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and décor now through July 5.
- Crate and Barrel: Get early access on the brand’s 4th of July sale with up to 50% all clearance now.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear is on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, camping gear and more.
- DreamCloud: Get $200 off and $399-worth of accessories when you buy a mattress.
- Eight Sleep: Enjoy $150 off the Pod mattress.
- Freshly: Save $100 on your first four meal orders with the code CELEBRATE25AFF.
- Green Chef: Stock up on healthy meal kits now, and get $100 off when you buy four boxes.
- Gravity Blankets: Buy a classic cooling blanket and get a cooling mask for 50% off.
- Helix: Save $100 and get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more and use the code JULY4100.
- HelloFresh: For our country’s birthday, the meal kit brand is offering 14 free meals across 5 boxes, plus free shipping, with the code HFJULY4TH.
- Homesick Candles: Blow out a candle for the country’s birthday with 20% off sitewide when you use the code FIREWORK.
- Houzz: Take up to 75% off outdoor furniture and decor, bathroom vanities, indoor furniture, rugs, lighting and more.
- iRobot: Finally buy yourself a robo vac with up to $50 off select Roomba robot vacuums, or save $325 on complete clean bundles, which include the H1 handheld vacuum, the Roomba robot vacuum and the Braava robot mop.
- Kirkland’s: The home decor and furniture brand is offering discounts on a range of products, including 20% off kitchen textiles, 40% off Sherpa throws and more.
- Lamps Plus: The Summer Sale offers up to 50% off lighting, ceiling fans and home decor items.
- Leesa: Is it time to replace your mattress and your pillows? Leesa has you covered with up to $500 off mattresses, plus two free pillows with purchase.
- Lovesac: The beloved sofa brand is using the Fourth to offer customers $100 off every $1,000 spent on Sactionals and accessories.
- Mattress Firm: In its Biggest 4th of July Sale Ever, the mattress brand is offering up to $500 a range of products.
- Misen: Get 20% off sitewide on kitchen tools and essentials when you use the code JULY21.
- Modsy: Get up to 30% off furniture and home decor now through July 5, no promo code necessary.
- Moon Pod: Get 35% off a Moon Pod and an outdoor cover bundle.
- My Sheets Rock: Get 15% off luxury bamboo sheets with code “SUMMER” through July 5.
- Nectar: Right now, you can get up to $399-worth of free accessories, including sheets, mattress protectors and pillows, when you buy any mattress.
- Nest Bedding: Find the best bed for you now that Nest Bedding is offering 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products.
- Nolah: Save up to $800 on mattresses, plus get two free pillows.
- Nutribullet: Kick off the Fourth with your favorite juice now that all Nutribullet juicers are 20% off now through July 8 with the code CNNNB.
- Omaha Steaks: Get to grilling this 4th with 50% off Omaha steaks.
- Outer: Save up to $1,000 on outdoor furniture and more now in the Fourth of July sale.
- Proclamation Goods Co.: The brand is offering $50 off the Stainless Steel Proclamation Duo and a free Proclamation Triangle Dinner Bell with purchase.
- Purple: Get up to $350 off pillows, bedding and Purple’s American-made mattress.
- Raymour & Flanigan: Now through July 8, the furniture brand is offering 10% off orders under $2,500 and 15% off orders over $2,500.
- Rifle Paper Co: Upgrade to adorable stationary with 25% off purchases of $50.00 when you use the code BLOOM25.
- Rugs.com: Take an extra 70% off certain rug styles and enjoy free shipping.
- Rugs USA: This 4th of July, Rugs USA is helping you brighten up your room with up to 75% off products through July 6th.
- Serta: Nothing beats the comfort of an amazing mattress and an adjustable bed base — get either the Serta iComfort Hybrid Mattress or the Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base and save $1,000.
- Sijo’s: Snag cooling eucalyptus loungewear or new bedding with 20% off sitewide when you use the code SUMMER21.
- Simmons: Get 10% off sitewide now through July 5.
- Society6: Take 40% off wall art, tapestries and yoga mats; 30% off home decor; and 20% off everything else.
- SodaStream: Customize your favorite bubbly drinks now that all kits are 15% off and bundles are up to 25% off.
- Sur La Table: Get up to 20% off your purchase, with an additional 20% off clearance, until July 5.
- Tempur-Pedic: Take up to $500 off Tempur-Breeze mattress sets, plus get a free gift worth $300 with your purchase.
- The Company Store: Enjoy 30% off linens and bedding sitewide with code G21JULY4.
- The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 25% off customer-favorite Elfa storage solutions and your whole order.
- Tuft & Needle: Shop fresh bedding finds and more with Tuft & Needle’s Fourth of July sale, offering 20% off sitewide until July 12.
- Tuft + Paw: Get 15% off all bestselling cat furniture for your furry friend with the code BEST15.
- Vaya: Take $300 off any mattress from the brand.
- Vitruvi: The home-scenting brand is now offering 30% off all products, including diffusers, through July 11.
- Zoma: Mattresses are $150 off, plus get up to $540 worth of free accessories.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Get 30% off shoes and accessories until July 6 with the code JULY.
- Aerie: All swimsuits are up to 60% off.
- American Eagle: Take 50% off clearance, plus an additional 10% off, along with savings on shorts, tees and tanks styles.
- Backcountry: Take up to 50% off all the gear you need to get outside this summer.
- Ban.do: Take 25% off the outdoor collection with the code BRIGHTSIDE.
- Baublebar: Take an extra 20% off sale items with the code SALE20.
- Body Glove: Stylish swimwear and more is now 20% off when you use the code JULY20 at checkout.