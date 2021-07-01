Thousands seek refuge from wave of violence in Haiti's capital city

(CNN) A bloody wave of shootings, arson and other criminal violence has engulfed parts of Port-au-Prince, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and trapping others within dangerous areas of the Haitian capital, aid agencies say.

Most recently, a series of killings on Tuesday night claimed the lives of radio journalist Diego Charles and activist Antoinette Duclair among others, according to a statement by Haiti's government.

"The government vehemently condemns these abominable actions and the blind violence which sows trouble and mourning in every level of the Haitian population," read the statement, which added that the country's national police and justice ministry had been instructed to bring the killers to justice.

"These odious crimes and reprehensible actions cannot go unpunished in a democratic society," it said.

Criminal activity and territorial disputes between an estimated 95 armed gangs are causing "widespread panic" in Port-au-Prince, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

