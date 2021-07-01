Canadian village ordered to evacuate due to wildfires a day after temperatures topped 121 degrees

(CNN) A day after a village in British Columbia saw Canada's highest recorded temperature, the residents of Lytton have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire.

Mayor Jan Polderman issued the evacuation order late Wednesday, according to a news release from the Village of Lytton. "All residents are advised to leave the community and go to a safe location," it said.

Lytton , which is located about 195 miles east of Vancouver, has a population of 249 residents.

"It's dire. The whole town is on fire," Polderman told CBC News . "It took, like, a whole 15 minutes from the first sign of smoke to, all of a sudden, there being fire everywhere."

"At the First Nation band office, the fire was a wall about three, four feet high coming up to the fence line. I drove through town, and it was just smoke, flames, the wires were down," Polderman told the Canadian broadcast network.