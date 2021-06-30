The world's first known plague victim was a 5,000-year-old hunter-gatherer in Europe

(CNN) Humanity has been ravaged by the plague -- one of the deadliest bacterial infections in history -- for thousands of years. Now, scientists have found an ancient strain of the bacteria in the world's oldest known plague victim.

The disease may have killed almost half of Europe's population during the Middle Ages, when it was known as the Black Death. It affects humans and other mammals, and is often transmitted to humans by fleas that live on rodents.

A joint German-Latvian research team detected the oldest known strain of the bacteria that causes the plague --Yersinia pestis -- in the remains of a hunter-gatherer who lived in present-day Latvia 5,000 years ago.

The presence of the strain showed that the bacteria emerged thousands of years earlier than scientists had previously thought -- shedding light on the early roots of the plague, according to a study published in the scientific journal Cell Reports on Tuesday.

The man, who was estimated to be aged between 20 and 30, likely died after he was bitten by a rodent carrying a strain of the bacteria, said the study. His skull was excavated in the late 1800s but vanished soon after. It was finally found in the collection of German anthropologist Rudolph Virchow in 2011.

The jawbone of the man who was buried in Rinnukalns, Latvia, around 5,000 years ago.

