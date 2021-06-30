Cue the memes -- Tropical Storm Elsa is likely to develop this week

(CNN) The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is heating up early as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) monitors two different areas of potential development, and it's still June. Next up: Tropical Storm Elsa.

Social media is awash with memes of the next named storm, which shares the same name as Disney's fictional character from the movie "Frozen." It may crack a smile for some parents, or even the weather-savvy 5-year-old, but this is one to watch closely.

Invest 97 now up to a 70% chance of development this week. Next named storm is #Elsa. Yep, she's back. Let's just let her go. Far away. Latest GFS brings a storm into the Gulf next week. New Euro is arriving now. pic.twitter.com/aVb3f4RSgV — Steve Weagle (@SteveWeagleWPTV) June 30, 2021

While the nearest area of activity (currently identified as invest 95L) has major hurdles to overcome in the days ahead, the NHC designated the next wave as "Potential Tropical Cyclone Five" Wednesday afternoon.

This tropical disturbance is currently about 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Although any potential interaction with the US mainland wouldn't occur until the early to middle part of next week, this disturbance is becoming better organized as the hours pass and currently poses a more immediate threat to the Windward and Leeward Islands.

Read More