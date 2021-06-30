Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is accused of assault

(CNN) The Pasadena Police Department is looking into an allegation of assault involving Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, a spokesman with the department told CNN on Tuesday.

"It is an active investigation," said Lt. Bill Grisafe.

The attorney for the accuser, Marc Garelick, said in a statement that his client, whom he refers to as "Ms. Hill," has "sought and obtained an order for Protection from the Court against Mr. Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act."

"The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain," Garelick said. "Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible."

Bauer denies the allegations, according to a statement from his agent, Jon Fetterolf.

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by Ms. Hill beginning in April 2021," Fetterolf said. "We have messages that show Ms. Hill repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, Ms. Hill drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, Ms. Hill spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, Ms. Hill shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and Ms. Hill was neither angry nor accusatory.

"Mr. Bauer and Ms. Hill have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

MLB is aware of the investigation and looking into the allegation.

"The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter," the team said in a statement. "The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time."