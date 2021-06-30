Bill Cosby to be released after Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacates conviction and judgment

(CNN) Bill Cosby will be released after the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacated his conviction and judgment of sentence, according Stacey Witalec, spokesman for Pennsylvania's highest court.

The majority opinion stated, "Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated and he is discharged," Witalec told CNN Wednesday, reading from the opinion.

Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

This story is breaking and being updated.