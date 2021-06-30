Giannis Antetokounmpo limps off injured as Atlanta Hawks stun Milwaukee Bucks

(CNN) Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo limped off injured during his side's 110-88 defeat by the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The two-time NBA MVP was forced off after appearing to hyperextend his left knee following an awkward landing in the third quarter of the game.

He was helped back into the locker room and returned to watch from the sidelines.

"It's not good," said Bucks forward P.J. Tucker. "It's not good losing anybody on your team and losing your best player stinks."

It's unclear whether Antetokounmpo will be available for Game Five with the Eastern Conference finals clash finally poised at 2-2. The next game in the series is set for Milwaukee on Thursday.

