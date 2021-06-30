(CNN) On April 24, 1990, the Space Shuttle Discovery was launched. Discovery's engines and boosters thundered away as the spacecraft was pushed upward with over a million pounds of thrust. It achieved orbit in a mere eight and a half minutes.

While the launch of any space-going vehicle is a glorious spectacle, this particular mission was special. Safely nestled in its cargo bay was the powerful Hubble Space Telescope, which would become the most successful of its kind. Quite literally, Hubble has caused the astronomical community to rewrite the textbooks.

An image of Jupiter created from data captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

The failing piece of hardware is called the payload computer and it is used to control and coordinate the scientific instruments and make sure that they are working nominally. Initial diagnostic tests suggested that the problem was with a deteriorating memory module, but the computer failed to operate with a backup module, suggesting that the issue is more serious. There is another computer onboard the telescope's platform and NASA operational personnel have tried to use it. However, they got the same error when they tried.

The Hubble Space Telescope hasn't always functioned flawlessly; indeed NASA sent the Space Shuttle up to service it five times , most recently in 2009. However, with the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011, a traditional repair mission is not possible. If it turns out that a repair mission is needed, it would require a space craft designed with the capability for astronauts to leave that craft in mobile space suits to access the electronics controlling the Hubble. Such a mission would take years to plan.

It's too soon to accept the demise of the Hubble Space Telescope. As I said, the telescope's operational staff are both talented and clever. But this could be the end of Hubble's story. Would that be a disaster to modern astronomy?

The answer is both yes and no. Astronomers have relied on the instrument for about 30 years. It has generated scientific data leading to countless papers and also gorgeous images that have transfixed the science-interested public. In that sense, an inoperable Hubble would be a devastating loss.

Of course, the JWST has had a checkered past. It was originally scheduled to be launched sometime between 2007 and 2011. But construction interruptions and changes in the design resulted in a series of delays. However, 2021 is perhaps the year. The telescope's mirror and instrumentation are coming together and NASA currently states that the JWST launch date will be sometime after October 31 of this year. With that date just months away, an operational JWST could soon be a reality.

Any reports of the demise of the Hubble are still premature, but the recent glitch causes the stomach of astronomy buffs like me to lurch a little. I would miss the constant stream of gorgeous astronomical photos. But the prospect of an operational JWST is exhilarating to those who love the night sky.

The best-case scenario is one in which both are operating, and we must wait for those clever engineers to work their magic to see if that is possible.

Good luck, NASA.