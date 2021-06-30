Naftali Bennett Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Personal

Birth date: March 25, 1972

Birth name: Naftali Bennett

Father: Jim Bennett

Mother: Myrna (Lefko) Bennett

Marriage: Gilat Bennett (1999-present)

Children: Four children

Education: Hebrew University of Jerusalem, bachelor's degree in Law

Military service: Israeli Defense Forces Sayeret Matkal and Maglan units, 1990-1996, Commander

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts

His parents are immigrants from San Francisco.

Is a former tech entrepreneur and millionaire.

Timeline

April 18, 1996 - During his military service, Bennett leads a unit into During his military service, Bennett leads a unit into Lebanon during Israel's "Operation Grapes of Wrath," in which an Israeli artillery strike near a UN camp kills more than 100 civilians. The incident is known as the Qana Massacre.

1999 - Moves from Israel to New York to launch the tech start-up Cyota, a cybersecurity and anti-fraud software company.

2005 - Sells Cyota to RSA Security for $145 million.

2006-2008 - Serves as chief of staff under Serves as chief of staff under Benjamin Netanyahu.

2009 - Serves as CEO of Soluto, a software company, for several months.

January 2010-January 2012 - Serves as director of Serves as director of The Yesha Council , an organization representing Jewish settlements in the West Bank and their populations.

2012 - Leads the pro-settler party Jewish Home, making his desire to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state a central plank of his pitch to voters.

March 2013 - Appointed as Minister of Economy, Minister of Religious Services, Minister for Jerusalem and Diaspora Affairs.

November 5, 2014 - Writes in an Writes in an op-ed in the New York Times , "The old models of peace between Israel and the Palestinians are no longer relevant. The time has come to rethink the two-state solution."

February 2015 - Appointed as Acting Senior Citizen Affairs Minister

May 2015 - Appointed as Minister of Education and Minister for Diaspora Affairs.

2019 - Rebrands the Jewish Home party as "Yamina" after merging with another party.

June 2, 2021 - Lapid announces an eight-par