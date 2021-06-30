Naftali Bennett Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Personal
Birth date: March 25, 1972
Birth place: Haifa, Israel
Birth name: Naftali Bennett
Father: Jim Bennett
Mother: Myrna (Lefko) Bennett
Marriage: Gilat Bennett (1999-present)
Children: Four children
Education: Hebrew University of Jerusalem, bachelor's degree in Law
Military service: Israeli Defense Forces Sayeret Matkal and Maglan units, 1990-1996, Commander
Religion: Jewish
Other Facts
His parents are immigrants from San Francisco.
Is a former tech entrepreneur and millionaire.
Bennett is considered comparatively liberal on a handful of issues. Despite his religious background, he said that gay people should "fully have all the civil rights a straight person in Israel has," the Times of Israel reported -- though he also said that didn't mean he would take action to ensure legal equality.
Timeline
April 18, 1996 - During his military service, Bennett leads a unit into Lebanon during Israel's "Operation Grapes of Wrath," in which an Israeli artillery strike near a UN camp kills more than 100 civilians. The incident is known as the Qana Massacre.
1999 - Moves from Israel to New York to launch the tech start-up Cyota, a cybersecurity and anti-fraud software company.
2005 - Sells Cyota to RSA Security for $145 million.
2006-2008 - Serves as chief of staff under Benjamin Netanyahu.
2009 - Serves as CEO of Soluto, a software company, for several months.
January 2010-January 2012 - Serves as director of The Yesha Council, an organization representing Jewish settlements in the West Bank and their populations.
2012 - Leads the pro-settler party Jewish Home, making his desire to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state a central plank of his pitch to voters.
March 2013 - Appointed as Minister of Economy, Minister of Religious Services, Minister for Jerusalem and Diaspora Affairs.
November 5, 2014 - Writes in an op-ed in the New York Times, "The old models of peace between Israel and the Palestinians are no longer relevant. The time has come to rethink the two-state solution."
February 2015 - Appointed as Acting Senior Citizen Affairs Minister
May 2015 - Appointed as Minister of Education and Minister for Diaspora Affairs.
October 8, 2018 - The Times of Israel reports that Bennett says if he were defense minister, he would enact a "shoot to kill" policy on the border with Gaza. Asked if that would apply to children breaching the barrier, he replies: "They are not children -- they are terrorists. We are fooling ourselves."
2019 - Rebrands the Jewish Home party as "Yamina" after merging with another party.
May 30, 2021 - Bennett announces he is working toward a coalition agreement with Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist party Yesh Atid, to join a new government.
June 2, 2021 - Lapid announces an eight-par