Naftali Bennett Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Personal

Birth date: March 25, 1972

Birth name: Naftali Bennett

Father: Jim Bennett

Mother: Myrna (Lefko) Bennett

Marriage: Gilat Bennett (1999-present)

Children: Four children

Education: Hebrew University of Jerusalem, bachelor's degree in Law

Military service: Israeli Defense Forces Sayeret Matkal and Maglan units, 1990-1996, Commander

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts

His parents are immigrants from San Francisco.

Is a former tech entrepreneur and millionaire.

Timeline

1999 - Moves from Israel to New York to launch the tech start-up Cyota, a cybersecurity and anti-fraud software company.

2005 - Sells Cyota to RSA Security for $145 million.

2006-2008 - Serves as chief of staff under Serves as chief of staff under Benjamin Netanyahu.

2009 - Serves as CEO of Soluto, a software company, for several months.

January 2010-January 2012 - Serves as director of Serves as director of The Yesha Council , an organization representing Jewish settlements in the West Bank and their populations.

2012 - Leads the pro-settler party Jewish Home, making his desire to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state a central plank of his pitch to voters.

March 2013 - Appointed as Minister of Economy, Minister of Religious Services, Minister for Jerusalem and Diaspora Affairs.

November 5, 2014 - Writes in an Writes in an op-ed in the New York Times , "The old models of peace between Israel and the Palestinians are no longer relevant. The time has come to rethink the two-state solution."

February 2015 - Appointed as Acting Senior Citizen Affairs Minister

May 2015 - Appointed as Minister of Education and Minister for Diaspora Affairs.

2019 - Rebrands the Jewish Home party as "Yamina" after merging with another party.

June 2, 2021 - Lapid announces an eight-party coalition agreement has been signed. Under the agreement, Bennett will focus on domestic issues during his two years as prime minister, before he hands the reins to Lapid in August 2023.