US veterans launch dig for missing World War Two airmen in England

London (CNN) A team of US veterans have begun digging up a field in England in the hope of finding the remains of three missing airmen -- 77 years after their deaths in World War Two.

Members of the American Veterans Archaeological Recovery (AVAR) say they are hopeful of finally bringing their fallen compatriots home from the site of their plane crash in the southern county of West Sussex.

Back in June 1944, just two weeks after Allied troops landed in France on D-Day, a B-24 was severely damaged by anti-aircraft fire while carrying out a bombing raid near Paris.

Though the aircraft was badly disabled, the crew somehow managed to navigate back towards the English coast. However as it approached, the pilot gave the order to bail out. Seven of the crew exited successfully, but the pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer were still aboard when it crashed into a field at Park Farm in the town of Arundel.

The bomber was part of the 489th Bomb Group, an American unit which operated out of RAF Halesworth, Suffolk, in 1944, and flew tactical missions in support of ground forces in northern France.

