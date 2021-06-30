CNN —

While Americans are getting back to all kinds of travel, road trips continue to dominate this summer. According to the travel experts at AAA, more than 91% of holiday travel this summer will be by car, so travelers should expect delays.

If you’re on the road traveling for hours, or even days, you may have packed snacks, but are you ready for anything that might come up? We talked to experts about what you’ll need to keep moving, stay entertained and make sure you’re covered for any problems that might come up while on the road.

Zojirushi Travel Mug, 16 Ounces ($35; amazon.com)

Amazon Zojirushi Travel Mug, 16 oz, Stainless Steel

No road trip is complete without ample snacks, especially if you’re doing long stretches and trying to avoid fast food. You’re going to need storage to keep your snacks separate and cool, and insulated mugs for every traveler’s best friend — coffee.

“Zojirushi makes the best travel mug I’ve ever found,” says TripScout CEO and co-founder Konrad Waliszewski.

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug, 20 Ounces ($28.28; amazon.com)

Amazon Zojirushi SM-SD60NM Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug, 20-Ounce, Matte Gold

“This Japanese-made mug miraculously maintains the temperature of coffee or tea for nearly an entire day,” says Waliszewski. “I bring it on every road trip to both reduce waste and enjoy a nice hot cup of coffee for my entire drive.”

Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag ($63.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag

Eating healthy — or just sensibly — is a huge challenge for any road tripper, says Waliszewski. “You are sitting for most of the day and usually fast-food and gas stations are your only option,” he says. “To both stay healthy and reduce waste along the trip, I pack fruits, vegetables, and nuts into reusable zip lock bags ahead of time”

Stasher bags are reusable bags made out of platinum-grade silicone, which is the highest quality of silicone. Read our glowing review of them here.

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler ($199.98; amazon.com)

Amazon YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

Perfect for a short trip or a couple, this cooler will keep your snacks and drinks cool.

Waliszewski has a strategy, saying, “I find grocery stores along the way for a refill every couple days. I store everything in a Yeti cooler so everything stays cool and fresh.”

YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler ($399.98; amazon.com)

Amazon YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler

Bigger crew? Try this large, wheeled Yeti for all your treats.

’The United States Activity and Fact Book’ by Dylanna Press ($8.95; amazon.com)

Amazon 'The United States Activity and Fact Book' by Dylanna Press

If you’ve ever been with kids on a road trip, or been a kid on a road trip, you know the refrain “Are we there yet?” If you’d like to minimize this kind of fussing, there are a few ways to keep the kiddos busy while you’re focused on the road.

“Get the kids excited by bringing along destination information and track your road trip progress together on a map,” says AAA spokesperson Julie Hall. “Also, bring soft toys, books and games to keep children occupied while traveling.”

Help them learn about where you’re going and what they’ll be seeing with this map and activity book.

National Geographic Kids Ultimate U.S. Road Trip Atlas ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon National Geographic Kids Ultimate U.S. Road Trip Atlas

This atlas has activities, maps, games and fun facts to keep the kids busy and engaged.

“We bring several types of imaginative games like magnet boards where they can get lost in making their own little stories, lots of books, and an I Spy travel pack to help them search for things out the window like semi trucks and types of signs,” says Waliszewski.

Magnetic Drawing Board for Toddlers ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Magnetic Drawing Board for Toddlers

This highly rated magnetic drawing board will keep them creating, not complaining.

Mudpuppy Eric Carle The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Friends Magnetic Character Set ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mudpuppy Eric Carle The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Friends Magnetic Character Set

They can tell their own stories with Eric Carle’s classic characters.

My Super Pops Popcorn Chips, White Cheddar ($3.29; thrivemarket.com)

Thrive Market My Super Pops Popcorn Chips, White Cheddar

Waliszewski adds, “We find playgrounds on the way to give them a quick escape from the car seat and we always have a favorite snack handy.”

Kids love popcorn, and this healthy version is sure to satisfy them.

Rockin’ Straw-Beary Kids Bars ($4.99; thrivemarket.com)

Thrive Market Rockin' Straw-Beary Kids Bars

Honestly, it doesn’t get much easier than a bar.

Good & Gather Mozzarella Mini String Cheese Bites ($3.19; target.com)

Target Good & Gather Mozzarella Mini String Cheese Bites

Toss these cheese bites in your cooler and you’ll have a filling snack you can feel good about on hand.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ($37.89; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Soundcore Life Q20

It’s not just kids that can get antsy. If you’re doing long haul drives, it’s important to decompress at the end of the day.

“A good pair of ear plugs or noise-canceling headphones can be a lifesaver when it’s time to rest after a long drive,” Waliszewski says.

Our pick for the best budget noise-canceling headphones, pop these on your ears and turn on some soothing sounds — or don’t — to block out ambient noise.

Mack’s Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs ($8.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs

These inexpensive foam earplugs are highly rated for a simple reason — they work!

Hatch - Restore Sound Machine, Smart Light and Sleep Sounds ($129.99; bestbuy.com)