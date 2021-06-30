CNN —

We’re all eager to spend some time outside in the sun, whether it’s for a weekend camping trip or just chilling in the backyard. If you’re looking to stock up on gear for summer, look no further than REI. One of our favorite retailers, it hosts a massive collection of clothes, gadgets, equipment and more so you can take advantage of the warm weather.

To ensure you get only the best items, we reached out to REI to see what people are buying. The company sent back a list of bestsellers, merchant favorites and brand new items they think are perfect for the summer. Below, take a look at some of the best gear and gadgets from REI to make the most of the next few months.

REI Co-op and West Elm Outward Dining Table ($125; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op + West Elm Outward Dining Table

REI’s new collection with West Elm pairs clean, minimalist design with rugged outdoor performance. This dining table is fantastic for dinners in the backyard all summer long.

REI Co-op and West Elm Outward Day Shelter ($150; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op + West Elm Outward Day Shelter

If you need some shade, check out this day shelter from the West Elm collection, which comes with a waterproof tarp and adjustable poles so you can stay protected no matter the weather.

REI Co-op and West Elm Bamboo Cutting Board ($15; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op + West Elm Bamboo Cutting Board

This cute little cutting board is perfect for your next camping trip. It doesn’t take up too much space and is made with food-safe bamboo so you can take your cheese board out to the woods.

REI Co-op and West Elm Insulated Picnic Tote ($79; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op + West Elm Insulated Picnic Tote

This stylish tote is great for keeping all your drinks and food nice and cool whether you’re going to the park, campground or beach.

REI Co-op Outward Lawn Chair ($79.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Outward Lawn Chair

Sit back and relax with this lawn chair, which folds down into a backpack so you can easily carry it around.

Lodge Cast Iron Cook-It-All ($119.95; rei.com)

REI Lodge Cast Iron Cook-It-All

There’s nothing like cooking with cast iron over an open fire, and whether it’s over a backyard fire pit or in the backcountry, this versatile pan from Lodge can cook it all. You can grill, bake, saute and griddle to take backyard dinners to the next level.

Eureka SPRK Camp Stove ($39.95; rei.com)

REI Eureka SPRK Camp Stove

Of course, if you’re not ready to cook over the roaring flames, check out this tiny portable stove from Eureka. The single burner pumps out up to 10,000 btu so you can cook your meal nice and fast, even in the middle of the woods.

Eno DoubleNest Printed Hammock ($79.95; rei.com)

REI ENO DoubleNest Printed Hammock

If you’re looking forward to winding down and relaxing this summer, you’ll need a cozy hammock to swing in. This option from Eno is double-sized so you’ll have plenty of room to stretch out. Just be sure to snag a suspension system too.

REI Co-op Roadtripper Duffels (starting at $30.93; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Roadtripper Duffels

For your next weekend trip, check out these durable duffels from REI. Available in 40- and 60-liter sizes, they have tons of storage and pack down super small.

REI Co-op Camp Mugs ($19.95; rei.com)

REI REI Co-op Camp Mugs

A cup of fresh coffee in one of these cute mugs is the perfect way to start off a summer morning in the woods. They’re made with double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel to keep your drink piping hot, plus, they come with a lid so you won’t have any spills.

Klean Kanteen TKWide Twist Cap Bottles (starting at $27.95; rei.com)

REI Klean Kanteen TKWide Twist Cap Bottles

Whether you’re hiking or just doing some gardening in the yard, you’ll want to have a bottle of ice cold water with you wherever you go this summer. These bottles from Klean Kanteen can keep your water cold for hours on end, and come in four sizes.

Brumate Hopsulators (starting at $19.95; rei.com)

REI Brumate Hopsulators

Keeping your beer cold is a constant battle, but it doesn’t have to be with these Brumate can coolers. The 3-in-1 can stash 12-ounce and 16-ounce cans or turn into a tumbler, while the slim option fits tall 12-ounce cans.

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Sun Shirt ($45; rei.com)

REI Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Sun Shirt

Believe it or not, your clothes are actually important when it comes to proper sun protection. This shirt from Patagonia features a UPF 50+ rating and is made from 100% recycled polyester to help you stay cool all day long.

Vuori Kore Shorts ($68; rei.com)

REI Vuori Kore Shorts - Men's 8-Inch Inseam

From the gym to the couch, these versatile shorts can go wherever you go this summer. With moisture-wicking properties and a cooling boxer-brief liner, you’ll never want to take these stretchy shorts off.

Patagonia Capilene Cool Trail Shirt ($39; rei.com)

REI Patagonia Capilene Cool Trail Shirt - Women's

Just the shirt you need for the trail, this Patagonia short-sleeve wicks away moisture and dries fast.

REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings ($69.95; rei.com)