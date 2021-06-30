It’s time for America’s birthday, which means firing up the grill, getting the gang together and having a cookout. And in honor of the weekend, you can pick up everything you need — with lots of savings — at the Lowe’s Fourth of July savings event, happening now.
From $50 off select Weber grills to special buys on stylish patio sets, the event includes everything consumers need to gear up for summer. You can also get up to $750 off on select appliances, with free delivery for purchases over $299. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on the most useful products below.
Outdoor and garden
Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($199, originally $240; lowes.com)
Simple, but with a second side burner, this gas grill is ready to cook for a crowd.
Casainc 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set ($1303.19, originally $1,447.99; lowes.com)
Made from weather-resistant rattan with cushions perfect for cozying up, this set takes vibin’ on the patio to the next level.
Weber Genesis II Stainless Steel 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($879, originally $929; lowes.com)
Lowe’s is offering $50 off select Weber grills through July 7, and this stainless steel model is easy to use and has an app-connected monitor so you can set it and forget it.
Portfolio 12-Light Plug-In White LED String Lights ($24.98, originally $29.98; lowes.com)
Give your patio or garden a little extra charm with these sweet string lights.
Sea Gull Lighting Hunnington 2-Light Outdoor Flush Mount ($112.47, originally $149.96; lowes.com)
Light up your outdoor space with this classic fixture.
Alpine Corporation Garden Statue ($39.99, originally $49.99; lowes.com)
Calming Buddha looks great in your yard or garden, or placed on your deck or porch.
Appliances and home
Whirlpool Smart Load and Go Top-Load Washer ($1,169, originally $1,299; lowes.com)
Ready for a new washer? This top-load model saves energy and gets clothes clean in a cinch.
Google Nest Hello ($149, originally $229; lowes.com)
Get some peace of mind with home security from Google. Save up to $50 on select Google Nest Security Cameras and Thermostats, including the Nest.
Levolor Cellular Shades (starting at $49.76; lowes.com)
Find custom cellular shades cut for your windows at 40% off during this blowout sale.
Harbor Breeze Notus LED Indoor Ceiling Fan ($69.98, originally $99.98; lowes.com)
Chase the heat away with this tasteful ceiling fan.
Safavieh Chevron Kids Handcrafted Area Rug ($77.92, originally $86.58; lowes.com)
Spruce up the kids’ room with this fun rug that’s super soft. It makes sitting on the floor and playing games that much more comfortable.
Walker Edison Dark Walnut Bookcase ($134.10, originally $149; lowes.com)
This sleek bookshelf can be tucked into almost any room as a stylish storage option.
Tools
Dewalt Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw ($399, originally $499; lowes.com)
Get precise cuts with this miter saw that has a machined base support.
Metabo Pneumatic Framing Nailer ($179, originally $199; lowes.com)
This nailer is great for flooring and framing, window buildup, sub flooring, roof decking and more.
Dewalt 20-Volt Max Brushless Cordless Drill ($99, originally $159; lowes.com)
From apartment dwellers to homeowners, pretty much everyone can find multiple uses for a cordless drill, and this compact bestseller is $60 off.