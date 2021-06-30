CNN —

The increasing popularity of stylish, trendy athletic wear has made über-comfortable clothing something that’s just as much for the gym as it is outside of it. But as with all clothing, it’s not just about looking good. You want to feel good, feel comfortable and feel confident — whether you’re working out or lounging around.

“High-quality activewear can enhance your workout experience for a multitude of reasons,” shares Miriam Fried, a personal trainer based in New York City and the founder of MF Strong. “If your clothing is uncomfortable, doesn’t breathe well, is always falling down or in need of adjustment, it can distract you from your workout and make it less effective and enjoyable.” There’s also a confident component to great activewear, shares Daniella Means, a professional powerlifter and vice president of The Hybrid Gym Group. “If you feel good, and think that you look good in your activewear, you’re more likely to perform with more confidence in your abilities.”

“Different modalities of exercise often can call for different attire,” Fried adds. “So it’s important to shop with your activity in mind.” Whether you’re a runner, yogi, lifter, cyclist or anything else, there’s a stylish and functional activewear brand out there just for you.

That’s why we’ve chatted with industry pros — Olympic athletes, sought-after trainers and the most in-demand instructors on the brands they wear while they’re working and while they’re kicking back. So if you’re ready to upgrade your closet and kill those workouts in style, check out these 13 activewear brands that they (and we) absolutely love — from established ones to newer direct-to-consumer options.

Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga was created in 2007 as an activewear brand specifically for yoga lovers, but it has since evolved into one beloved by everyone from the barre-obsessed and Pilates loyalists to celebrities as a street style option. And there’s a really good reason for that. The brand’s super-soft and comfortable activewear is probably the most luxurious-feeling gym clothing you’ll ever wear, and it was a favorite mentioned by a couple of the experts we spoke with. “Alo Yoga activewear is great quality, flattering and lasts a long time,” shares Emily Pareti, a yoga and aerial instructor based in New Jersey. In fact, Alo Yoga (and the brand’s leggings in particular) are her big splurge when it comes to all things activewear.

High-Waist Airlift Leggings ($118; aloyoga.com)

The brand’s High-Waist Airlift Leggings are Pareti’s favorite leggings. They’re buttery and soft while still supportive, and the material truly feels like a second skin. Plus, the material is so sleek and flattering that dressing up these leggings with a cute crop top is a breeze.

High-Waist Solid Vapor Leggings ($128; aloyoga.com)

Rachel Primé, a yoga and barre instructor based in Boston, is partial to the brand’s High-Waist Solid Vapor Leggings. She notes that they’re more compressive than the comparable Lululemon Align Leggings, so she saves them “for high impact workouts” or anytime she wants “a bit more of a hug” from her leggings.

High-Waist Airbrush Legging ($82; aloyoga.com)

Another option we wanted to call out: the High-Waist Airbrush Legging, arguably Alo Yoga’s most classic legging. Like many of Alo Yoga’s leggings, there are no side seams, and it’s made from the brand’s signature Airbrush fabric that features moisture-wicking antimicrobial technology. It’s the perfect option to take you from the gym to just about anywhere and has been spotted on celebrities like Gigi Hadid.

When it comes to tops, Alo Yoga boasts some of the cutest styles that are equal parts appropriate for a class or hanging out with friends.

Wellness Bra ($62; aloyoga.com)

The Wellness Bra is a perfect example of the brand’s versatility. It offers medium-support that’s perfect for yoga or barre, while also being a super stylish take on the traditional sports bra. The trendy ribbed material and universally flattering cut is a big win in our books.

Cover Tank ($54; aloyoga.com)

The brand’s bestselling Cover Tank is the perfect everyday tank. It’s absurdly soft, the cropped length is just right, and it’s absolutely cute enough to take you from yoga class to the café around the corner without skipping a beat.

Lululemon

If you’re looking for brand recognition, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a piece of activewear more ubiquitous than Lululemon leggings. Popular with yogis, runners and influencers alike, athletic wear from Lululemon is super popular for its fashionable look and unbelievably soft materials.

Align High-Rise Pant (starting at $98; lululemon.com)

“Lululemon is my go-to,” shares Primé. “The brand’s Align High-Rise Pant has been my tried and true for years.” And Primé isn’t alone — the leggings pretty much have their own cult following (we named them the best workout leggings of 2021). “I have several pairs that have gone through dozens of workouts and washes and are still in incredible shape,” she shares. “I wear them to teach, exercise, lounge, travel — they’re so functional yet comfortable.” The Align Pant is part of Lululemon’s Align Collection, which features a range of minimally designed bottoms made from Lululemon’s buttery-soft and lightweight Nulu material.

Align Jogger ($98; lululemon.com)

Primé is a fan of the Align Jogger, which as she describes “offer a more relaxed fit with pockets” as well as the Align Short (starting at $58; lululemon.com), which she calls “perfect for the warmer seasons.” The shorts, like the joggers and the leggings, are available in multiple lengths so you can choose which style is best for your needs.