CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished pair of AirPods Pro, discounted Greenworks outdoor tools and savings on summer styles from Madewell. All that and more below.

Refurbished AirPods Pro ($159.99, originally $249; woot.com)

Apple Refurbished AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back to a great price at Woot!. Right now you can score your very own pair of refurbished AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $159.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition, with the battery guaranteed to function at minimum 85% capacity. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Great Indoors Event, you’ll get 15% off your purchase (might we recommend the Linen Core Sheet Set, our pick for softest linen sheets?). The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Madewell Madewell

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s latest flash sale. For just one more day, you can take 25% off select styles with code FLASH. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals and warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Rosetta Stone ($89.99, originally $179.99; bestbuy.com)

Rosetta Stone

If the prospect of upcoming travel isn’t enough to motivate you to finally learn that second language, perhaps these Rosetta Stone deals can help. Binge as many lessons as you need on unlimited languages with one-day discounts on one-year and unlimited subscriptions to a range of languages from Best Buy.

Greenworks Outdoor Tools (starting at $188.30; amazon.com)

Amazon Greenworks

It’s time to get your yard in its best shape ever for summer days ahead. Luckily, Amazon is marking down a range of outdoor power tools from top brand Greenworks for one day only. It’s the perfect time to pick up a lawn mower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer and more, so you’ll be set to spend time outside soon.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air (starting at $899.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air

Now’s your chance to score the new MacBook Air at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model in silver and gold and the 512GB version in gold are a total of $100 off for a limited time. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive ($74.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive

Our top pick for best external hard drive is back down to its lowest price ever. The WD My Passport SSD is available at Amazon for just $74.99 — that’s more than $50 off its list price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Marmot

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to camp out in your backyard, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is having a weeklong sale for the Fourth of July, offering 25% off camping and adventure essentials for your next hike or road trip. Day packs, tote bags, tents, sleeping bags and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your gear at a reasonable price.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Solo Stove Bonfire ($229.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra Fourth of July savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $229.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Refurbished Ring HD Security Stick Up Camera ($44.99, originally $99.99; woot.com)

Amazon Ring HD Security Stick Up Camera

Upgrade your indoor or outdoor security system with this refurbished Ring Stick Up Camera, now available for $44.99 as a post-Prime Day promotion on Woot!. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check in on your home anytime with your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,298.00, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today. About $600 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Puma