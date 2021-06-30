CNN —

Now that the US is returning to a sense of normal as the pandemic wanes, many people are taking stock of their personal finances and working to get things back in order after the challenges of last year. And while it may seem counterintuitive to think about credit cards if you’re still having money issues, the right card can be a useful tool in your financial arsenal.

How? Well, a new credit card could help by temporarily letting you finance the things you need to buy at 0% interest, or consolidating debt at a lower interest rate. Or perhaps you just want to make sure you’re earning as many rewards as possible when you’re ordering online or having food delivered to your home, or booking that long-needed vacation as travel springs back to life.

Our comprehensive methodology compares every aspect of each credit card to our “benchmark credit card” to determine which cards can potentially help you the most. So give yourself a few minutes to take a look at our list of the best credit cards for July and see if one might be useful to you right now.

The best credit cards of July 2021

Citi® Double Cash Card: Best for flat-rate cash back

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: Best sign-up bonus

Chase Freedom Flex: Best for flexible rewards

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express: Best for U.S. supermarkets

American Express® Gold Card: Best for dining

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Best for balance transfers

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card: Best introductory rate on purchases

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card: Best for easy travel redemptions

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: Best for small businesses

Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business: Best for larger businesses

Why did we select these cards as our best credit cards for July? Dive into the details of each card with us, and see how they stack up.

Citi Double Cash Card

Best for flat-rate cash back

Why it’s great in one sentence: The Citi Double Cash Card is both simple and lucrative, offering a market-leading 2% cash back on every purchase — 1% when you buy, 1% when you pay your statement — for no annual fee.

This card is right for: People who want a card that will work for them but don’t have the time, patience or interest to chase bonus categories or figure out complicated travel loyalty programs.

Highlights:

Earn 2% cash back on all purchases with no limit.

0% APR for 18 months on balance transfers made in the first four months after you open the card (13.99%-23.99% variable afterward).

Cash back can be converted to Citi ThankYou travel points at a ratio of 1 cent per point when combined with the Citi Prestige® Card or Citi Premier℠ Card.

No annual fee.

Sign-up bonus: None.

What we like about the Citi Double Cash: Life is complicated enough — not everyone wants to make their credit card complicated as well. If you don’t want to deal with bonus categories, transfer partners or spending caps, you can’t get much simpler than the Citi Double Cash.

But “simple” doesn’t have to mean “weak.” In fact, you’ll get 2% cash back on practically everything you buy with this card, which is the best ongoing flat-rate return you’ll find on any no-annual-fee credit card out there.

Yes, if you want to put in extra effort to maximize bonus categories or if you’re willing to pay an annual fee, you can absolutely get more in overall rewards or perks. But if you don’t want to make your credit card another thing in your life to worry about, you can put the Citi Double Cash in your purse or wallet, and set it and forget it.

iStock The Citi Double Cash is both simple and rewarding — a good choice when there's more important things to think about than credit cards.

What could be better: The Citi Double Cash is a no-frills credit card, so you won’t find any fancy travel or dining perks on it, nor are there any significant travel or purchase protections. You also won’t want to use this card for overseas purchases, as the 3% foreign transaction fee will offset the rewards you earn.

Having the option to convert the card’s cash back to Citi ThankYou points when you have other premium Citi cards is useful to points and miles experts, but the ThankYou program’s airline transfer partners can be challenging to leverage for beginners, who might want to just stick with the card’s cash back rewards.

The balance transfer offer does come with a 3% fee, though that’s comparable to other credit cards with similar balance transfer features. And the Citi Double Cash doesn’t offer a sign-up bonus, which means other cards might be more rewarding right out of the gate, though the Double Cash will catch up with long-term use.

Why it’s our “benchmark” credit card: The ease of use and straightforward top-of-market cash-back earning rate of the Citi Double Cash are why CNN Underscored uses the Double Cash as our “benchmark” credit card to compare the features of other credit cards and determine if they’re better or worse overall.

You can read more about our benchmark credit card concept in our credit card methodology guide, or dig into our complete review of the Citi Double Cash.

Learn more and apply for the Citi Double Cash Card.

Chase Sapphire Preferred

Best sign-up bonus

Why it’s great in one sentence: The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers 100,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after you open the account, and the points can be redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards, or in other eligible categories using the card’s “Pay Yourself Back tool for 1.25 cents per point through September 30, 2021.

This card is right for: People with larger than average travel and/or dining expenses who want to redeem their credit card rewards for travel.

Highlights:

Earn 2 points for every dollar spent on travel and dining purchases.

Earn 5 points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 2022.

Points can be redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal at a rate of 1.25 cents per point.

Now through September 30, 2021, points can also be redeemed for purchases at grocery stores, dining establishments and home improvement stores at a rate of 1.25 cents per point.

Points can also be transferred to any of Chase’s 13 airline and hotel partners.

No foreign transaction fees.

$95 annual fee.

Sign-up bonus: Earn a record-high 100,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account.

What we like about the Chase Sapphire Preferred: It may not seem like it, but at over 10 years old, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is practically the granddaddy of travel rewards credit cards.

WIth classic travel and dining bonus categories, 5 points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 2022, and a 100,000-point sign-up bonus (which is the highest we’ve ever seen on this card), you should be able to score plenty of points even if you can’t fly much at the moment, since Chase defines “travel” very broadly to include purchases like mass transit, tolls, parking and even ride-shares.

But the real power of the Chase Sapphire Preferred is in its redemptions. You’ll get 1.25 cents per point in value when you redeem your points through Chase’s travel portal. And last year, Chase added a new “Pay Yourself Back” tool to the Sapphire Preferred, which allows you to redeem points on purchases beyond just travel. The current eligible categories are grocery stores, dining establishments (including delivery and takeout) and home improvement stores, and through September 30, 2021, you’ll get 1.25 cents per point when redeeming this way.

Related: 6 reasons you should get the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

Plus, you can get potentially even more value when you transfer your points to one of Chase’s 13 travel partners. In fact, the Ultimate Rewards program still features some of the best transfer partners around, including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Hyatt Hotels, and all partners transfer at a 1-to-1 ratio (meaning you’ll get 1 point in the partner program for every 1 point you transfer from Chase).

To top it off, when international flights resume, you can safely use the Chase Sapphire Preferred overseas, since it has no foreign transaction fees on international purchases. It even provides primary car rental insurance, so you don’t have to look to your own auto policy first if you have an accident with your rental car.

iStock The Chase Sapphire Preferred has primary car rental insurance that covers you if you pay for the rental with the card and have an accident.

What could be better: The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a classic, but in some ways, it’s starting to get a little long in the tooth. Other credit cards now offer bonus points or cash back in the travel and dining categories, and in some cases at higher rates (though usually accompanied by higher annual fees).

Even our benchmark Citi Double Cash card earns 2% cash back -— 1% when you make a purchase, and 1% when you pay it off — on everything you buy, not just travel and dining, though you can get more value when redeeming your Sapphire Preferred points than you can with simple cash back.

For many people, the Sapphire Preferred isn’t as flashy as its big brother, the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which comes with travel perks, higher bonus rates and a $300 annual travel credit (but also a significantly higher annual fee). But if you don’t need or won’t use all those extra perks as travel slowly crawls back to life, you may be better off with this significantly less-expensive version.

Related: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which is best for you?

Where it beats our benchmark card: Travel and dining bonus categories, excellent travel protections, solid airline and hotel partners, sign-up bonus.

Where our benchmark card is better: The Citi Double Cash has no annual fee, an introductory rate on balance transfers and easy cash back.

Learn more and apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.