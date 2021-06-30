The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star

Hong KongEditor's note: CNN has launched the Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.
One hundred years ago this July, in a small brick house in Shanghai's former French Concession, Mao Zedong and around a dozen other delegates gathered together in secret to form a new political party.
Much has changed since 1921, but the Chinese Communist Party, which today boasts more than 95 million members, equivalent to almost 7% of China's entire population, has remained an ever present fixture -- even as communist parties elsewhere collapse or fade from view.
But while the party has proven itself willing to adapt and change at crucial moments to ensure its survival (by way of comparison, the ruling party of the Soviet Union lasted 93 years before the collapse of the communist regime in 1991), it remains keenly aware of the risks it faces, from a slowing economy, an aging population and a shrinking workforce, to an increasingly united West that is determined to counter its rise.
Viewed in this context, its centenary, which will be marked officially on July 1, is an opportunity for the party to reaffirm its credentials, while ensuring loyalty.
"How do you prove that you are the legitimate government of China? You do so by putting on an enormous show to remind people of what you've given them. You've lifted them out of poverty, given them economic growth and restored China to a central place in the world," Graeme Smith of the Australian National University told CNN in the run up to Thursday's anniversary.
Indeed, for weeks state media has been saturated with images extolling the virtues of the party and its numerous successes. Much of the capital, meanwhile, has come under heightened security, for what is expected to be a large-scale celebration of the party's history, replete with fireworks and a speech from China's top leader Xi Jinping.
It's likely that large parts of the day's events will focus on Xi, arguably the country's most powerful leader since Mao, and his vision for the country.
Under Xi, the party has consolidated its hold on key sectors and industries, while tightening its grip on daily life. As Xi himself said at the 17th Party Congress in 2017, "In the east, west, south, and north, the party leads everything."
But while the party has much to celebrate, particularly China's growth from one of the poores