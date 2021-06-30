The Chinese Communist Party is about to turn 100 but Xi will be the real star

Hong Kong Editor's note: CNN has launched the Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

One hundred years ago this July, in a small brick house in Shanghai's former French Concession, Mao Zedong and around a dozen other delegates gathered together in secret to form a new political party.

But while the party has proven itself willing to adapt and change at crucial moments to ensure its survival (by way of comparison, the ruling party of the Soviet Union lasted 93 years before the collapse of the communist regime in 1991), it remains keenly aware of the risks it faces, from a slowing economy, an aging population and a shrinking workforce, to an increasingly united West that is determined to counter its rise.

Viewed in this context, its centenary, which will be marked officially on July 1, is an opportunity for the party to reaffirm its credentials, while ensuring loyalty

