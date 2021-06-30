A giant portrait of Mao Zedong, former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, is seen in Beijing in 2019.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: 100 years of China's Communist Party

Updated 12:00 AM ET, Wed June 30, 2021

A giant portrait of Mao Zedong, former leader of the Chinese Communist Party, is seen in Beijing in 2019.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

The Chinese Communist Party, which formed in 1921 and has ruled the People's Republic of China since 1949, is celebrating its 100th anniversary on July 1.

As the ruling party, the CCP monopolizes both the state and society in China. It controls the military and the police, along with personnel appointments across all of China's political institutions, the media and the judiciary.

With more than 90 million members, the CCP is one of the largest political parties in the world.

The party's leader, Xi Jinping, has been China's President since 2013. A controversial change to the country's constitution abolished term limits in 2018, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely.

The Chinese Communist Party traces its roots to the May Fourth Movement of 1919. On May 4, 1919, student demonstrators took to the streets of Beijing in huge numbers to protest negotiations over the Treaty of Versailles, the peace deal drawn up to end World War I. Even though China was on the winning side, the Western powers had decided to hand over Germany's former concessions in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong to Japan. (Japan, with support from the British, had captured the port of Qingdao in Shandong from the Germans in 1914.)

This news outraged Chinese students, including those from the prestigious Peking University, pictured here. As thousands of students marched toward Tiananmen Gate, Japanese goods and books were piled up and burned on the streets. The protesters also focused their anger on their own government, which they saw as weak and ineffective in the face of Western imperialism.

Two years later, the Chinese Communist Party was founded in Shanghai.
Sovfoto/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
British troops guard a barricade on a street in Shanghai, China, in 1927. That year, the Kuomintang, or Chinese Nationalist Party, purged the Communist party in Shanghai, leading to a civil war between the Communists and Nationalists that would last more than 20 years. Thousands died in what the Nationalists called the "cleansing of the party."
Hulton Deutsch/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
Mao Zedong, left, is seen at the Chinese Communist headquarters in Yan'an, in northern China, in the 1930s. Mao rose from the peasant class to become the pre-eminent revolutionary theorist, political leader and statesman of communist China. Pictured with him here, from left, are United Press correspondent Earl Leaf, military leader Chu Teh and Mao's second wife, He Zizhen.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
The Red Army, the Communist party force battling the Nationalists, climbs the snow-capped mountain of Jiajinshan in China's Sichuan province during the Long March in June 1935. The Long March was a yearlong journey taken by the communists to evade the Nationalist forces that had encircled them in southwest China. It spanned thousands of miles and ended in Yan'an.
Sovfoto/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Chinese Communist soldiers conduct a military exercise in 1937. That year, the second war broke out between China and Japan over the expansion of Japan's influence in China. The communists pledged their support to the Nationalist government to defeat the Japanese. Their union fell apart in 1945 after Japan surrendered to the Allies, ending World War II.
ullstein bild/Getty Images
Mao speaks to followers in Yan'an. After the Long March, Mao became the undisputed Chinese Communist leader, even through military setbacks and internal political purges. Yan'an, in northern China, became the communists' stronghold for the next decade.
Universal History Archive/Getty Images
Mao addresses a student rally at the Kangdah Cave University in 1938, calling for greater efforts against the Japanese.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
People in Nanking, China, flee with their belongings as communist forces advanced toward the city in February 1949. Nationalist