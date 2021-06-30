Sao Paulo (CNN) Despite a desperate need for Covid-19 vaccines, Brazil is suspending a deal to purchase 20 million doses of the Indian-made Covaxin vaccines, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, after questions were raised about a pricing increase.

The ministry said the decision was made on the recommendation of the Comptroller General of Brazil (CGU).

"According to the preliminary analysis of the CGU, there are no irregularities in the contract, but, due to compliance, the Ministry of Health chose to suspend the contract for a more in-depth analysis. It is noteworthy that the federal government did not pay a penny for the Covaxin vaccine," the ministry said in a press release.

The unfulfilled contract, worth over $300 million, had created trouble for President Jair Bolsonaro after a Parliamentary Inquiry Committee (CPI) opened an investigation into the deal with Indian firm Bharat Biotech , which developed the vaccine.

CPI members say the agreed price in the contract was much higher than initially quoted -- a difference of 1,000% according to the body, citing documents provided to CPI.

Read More