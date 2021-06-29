This story was excerpted from the June 29 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) In the words of Chief Bobby Cameron, it is time to listen to the "whispers" of past children.

All of this has stirred a national debate about whether to celebrate Canada's national holiday on July 1. On social media, #CancelCanadaDay is still trending. But would canceling one day even be an adequate act of contrition?

We Canadians don't like to hear it, but we can be a self-righteous bunch. Like most other Western democracies, we often present ourselves on the international stage as the ones with the moral authority to investigate crimes against humanity in faraway places.

But like Chief Cameron asked us, it's time to start listening to the whispers. Sometimes they are open screams -- like those of Joyce Echaquan , the Indigenous mother who was insulted and neglected by Quebec hospital staff as she lay dying last year.

Canadians can no longer deny this growing chorus. Racism in the country is real and spans hundreds of years; it will take more than a day to begin making amends.

'There are many unmarked graves in your country'

"I would like to say this on a closing note," Chief Cameron told CNN's Paula Newton last week, emphasizing his belief that many unmarked Indigenous graves are yet to be discovered across North America.