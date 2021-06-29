An 88-year-old survivor of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, was carried to safety by her neighbors

(CNN) An 88-year old survivor of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, credits her neighbors for helping her escape as the building fell to the ground.

Esther Gorfinkel told CNN affiliate WPLG that she had been living in Champlain Towers for over 40 years when her fifth floor apartment began to shake in the early hours of June 24.

"Who would think that something like this would happen at 1:30 in the morning? In your life? In my old age that I would see something so horrible like this?" Gorfinkel said.

The death toll for the Surfside, Florida, building collapse rose to 12, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday . The total number of people unaccounted for is now 149 and the number of people accounted for is 125.

Gorfinkel said she was in her nightgown the night of the building's collapse when she went to see what was going on. She slipped on a house coat and slowly made her way down to the garage, when her neighbors provided some much needed relief.

Read More