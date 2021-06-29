A 9-year-old girl was killed and 2 boys wounded in back-to-back shootings in North Carolina. Police are now hunting for the shooters

(CNN) A search for shooters is underway in North Carolina after a 9-year-old girl was killed and two boys wounded Monday evening in two drive-by shootings that unfolded minutes and blocks apart, the Statesville Police Department said.

"If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases," police said.

The children were not the intended targets of the shootings in Statesville, police said they believe. It wasn't immediately clear if the incidents were connected.

Witnesses at the first shooting site said they saw someone firing from what might have been a white Mercedes, police said in a news release . Witnesses at the second site said they saw someone shooting from what might have been a white Honda Accord.

Read More