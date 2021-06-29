NASA’s moon-bound mannequin astronaut named after hero of troubled Apollo 13 mission

Photos: Unseen photos of NASA's Apollo space missions
Courtesy of The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) photographic archives
Astronaut Walt Cunningham looks out of the Command Module window during Apollo 7's 11-day orbit around the Earth.
Photos from NASA's Apollo missions present us with different ways of seeing the world as well as providing new insights into a new world of photography.
Astronauts were tasked with documenting topographic and geological data, as well as the condition of their spacecraft during their mission.
Over 1,400 images were taken during the ninth Apollo mission, shown in the picture.
Difficult conditions, such as operating in low-gravity conditions in bulky space suits, often interfered with astronauts' abilities to take photos.
This image, taken during the 15th Apollo mission, shows the lunar surface.
Image shows Lunar Module Pilot Russell Schweickart taking a photograph during his Extravehicular Activity (EVA) testing the new spacesuit during the Apollo 9 mission.
"Photography is but one area of activity that has shown amazing improvements as space exploration has evolved over the past 50 years," Cunningham writes in the book.
Photo from the Apollo 8 mission shows Earth.
NASA offered photography tutorials for astronauts in locations like Nevada and Arizona, where the geological conditions were similar to the lunar surface.
