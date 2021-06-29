(CNN) After a weeks-long challenge to name NASA's moon-bound mannequin (or "Moonikin" as NASA has dubbed it), the people have chosen: Campos is expected to take off on the uncrewed Artemis I moon mission slated for November.

The name is a dedication to the late Arturo Campos , a Mexican American electrical engineer at NASA who was instrumental in bringing the imperiled Apollo 13 crew safely back home in 1970, according to NASA

As the Apollo 13 crew was en route to attempt the third moon landing, an oxygen tank exploded (prompting the famous line, "Houston we've had a problem," said by astronaut Jim Lovell ) -- cutting that journey short.

Because they had hundreds of thousands more miles to go, mission control teams at the Johnson Space Center had to quickly devise ways to return the astronauts to Earth while conserving power, water and heat, according to a NASA Tumblr post . Their ultimately successful strategy was based on a contingency plan Campos had written in advance, then modified for the emergency.

Campos the mannequin will be equipped with two radiation sensors and a first-generation Orion Crew Survival System spacesuit when it boards NASA's Orion spacecraft for the upcoming moon mission. One of its jobs will be to provide data on what human crew members might experience during the Artemis II spaceflight in 2023.

