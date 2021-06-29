Resident of collapsed Florida building says he's alive only because girlfriend persuaded him to stay with her

(CNN) Erick de Moura expected to be in his Champlain Towers South condo at the time much of it collapsed.

The only reason he wasn't: His girlfriend persuaded him to stay with her.

De Moura and his girlfriend, Fernanda Figueiredo, say they believe he is alive because he was not in his unit in the building that collapsed early June 24 in Surfside, Florida.

"I was right at her door, about to leave. And for some reason, she just asked me to stay" in her home nearby, de Moura told CNN's John Berman in Surfside on Tuesday morning.

De Moura was at Figueiredo's home on the night of June 23 to watch a Copa America soccer match between his native Brazil and Colombia on TV with friends.

