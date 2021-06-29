Prince Harry tells award winners his mother would have been 'so proud'

(CNN) Prince Harry has told recipients of the Diana Award that his mother would have been proud of them in a surprise congratulatory message to those who have worked on issues related to the pandemic.

"Thank you for inspiring us with your brilliance, your determination and your compassion," he said in a video message shared on the charity's Instagram page on Monday.

"There is great need for young leadership and there is no greater time to be a young leader," he said.

Prince Harry added: "The Covid-19 crisis exposed severe inequities and imbalances around the world. We saw the disproportionate effect of this pandemic on communities of color, on women, on underserved communities and on less wealthy countries."

In his short speech he mentioned his brother Prince William.

