Roger Federer says he 'got a bit lucky' as Swiss star survives Wimbledon first-round scare

(CNN) Roger Federer's bid to win a 21st grand slam title got off to a nervy start at Wimbledon on Tuesday when his opponent Adrian Mannarino had to retire at the start of the fifth set in the first round.

In the seventh game of the fourth set, Frenchman Mannarino slipped and his right knee buckled. He was given painkillers, according to the Wimbledon website, but played on before retiring one point into the fifth set with the score at 6-4 6-7 (3/7) 3-6 6-2.

"It shows that one shot can change the outcome of a match, a season, a career, so I wish him all the best," added Federer.

"I hope he recovers quickly so we can see him back on the courts because, look, he could have won the match at the end. He was the better player. I definitely got a bit lucky but who cares about that -- I wish him all the best."

