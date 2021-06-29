70-year-old woman fulfills her dream of being a bat girl for the Yankees, decades after she was told she'd 'feel out of place in a dugout'

(CNN) When 10-year-old Gwen Goldman wrote a letter to the New York Yankees in 1961 about her dream to be a bat girl, general manager Roy Hamey told her a young lady such as herself would "feel out of place in a dugout."

Sixty years later, Goldman got to prove him wrong.

Earlier this year, Goldman's daughter, Abby McLoughlin, reached out to the Yankees about Hamey's letter — which Goldman has displayed on her living room wall.

It caught the eye of current Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who wrote Goldman a new letter offering her a spot as an honorary bat girl at Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Goldman received the note 60 years to the day of Hamey's original message.

"Although your long-ago correspondence took place 60 years ago (six years before I was born), I feel compelled to resurrect your original request and do what I can to bring your childhood dream to life," Cashman wrote, and later read out loud to Goldman on a Zoom call.

