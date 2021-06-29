CNN —

Former President Donald Trump is facing a wall of accountability and truth as new revelations and investigations expose his abuses of power, delusional lies about the election and business conduct to ever greater scrutiny.

Just consider what has taken place over the last several days:

The confluence of dangers facing Trump would usually be sufficient to doom any presidential legacy and rupture any hopes of a political comeback in 2024. Yet the question is now what it always has been: Will a twice-impeached former President who has always kept one step ahead of the law and political gravity by disdaining truth and ignoring shame pay a price for any of it?

Wild behavior

This issue is all the more acute in the wake of the former President’s wild rally in Ohio on Saturday night, when his unhinged rhetoric and dark demagoguery highlighted the peril he still poses to democratic values.

He took the stage facing legal, political and personal challenges that have grave implications for his hopes of a political rebound and the fate of his business, which forms the foundation of his legend of deal-making greatness. But as his rapturous reception showed, the former President’s impervious support among the Republican base and devoted millions of followers means there is probably nothing that emerges from any kind of investigation that will dent his personality cult.

And while in Ohio, Trump spelled out that he knows exactly what power he has over his base.

“I represent what they want,” Trump said, speaking of a police officer he supposedly met while in office. “They want law, and they want order. And that’s what you want. That’s what this country wants.”

Still, Trump’s uncontrolled behavior and extremism helped devastate the Republican vote in suburbs in swing states like Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania. So while he might still be seen as the favorite for the 2024 GOP nomination, his chances of winning a national election may be further eroding.

While there has been a series of blows in recent days to Trump’s false narrative that he was deprived of a second term by a massive Democratic Party conspiracy, facts are again unlikely to tip the balance among supporters fed a stream of lies about the election by a compliant conservative media machine.

The former President is doing what he always does, portraying scrutiny and accountability as evidence of an establishment conspiracy biased against him, and painting a narrative of grievance that his supporters always buy in to. Such a conceit has always been at the center of his political appeal for voters who gravitated toward his assaults on a political system from which they felt alienated. To further his strategy, any legal cases against the Trump Organization are sure to be turned into a pageant of personal persecution by the former President.

Will the truth matter?

New evidence that November’s election was free and fair is also no more likely to convince his followers that their hero lost than the multiple cases thrown out of court.

A sham audit of votes in Arizona by Republican state senators is, in fact, likely to further fuel the former President’s volcanic behavior if it feeds the conservative narrative of irregularities that were rejected by multiple judges.

For example, after details emerged from an excerpt of a new book – “Betrayal,” by ABC’s Jon Karl – that depicts Barr as savaging Trump’s claim he was cheated out of power last November, the former President issued an extraordinary statement.

The more than 500-word rant not only blasted Barr, despite his repeated impression of tilting the scales of justice to benefit the ex-President. It also suggested that Trump has traveled even further from reality in his five months out of power as he pointed to “incredible facts” about cheating that were largely recycled and already disproven conspiracies born of conservative media.

It was unhinged rhetoric that gave a strong impression that the former President now exists in a bunker-like mentality, deeply convinced of his own invented version of reality.

Yet this is the same powerful political force that is still effectively the leader of the Republican Party – one who has left party leaders like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky afraid to take him on and is making support for his election lies the dominan