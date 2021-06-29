Demolition in East Jerusalem neighborhood heightens tensions in the city

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli forces have demolished a building in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Al Bustan, the first in what locals fear could be a string of demolitions in the area.

The operation comes during a period of heightened tension in Jerusalem, with Palestinian residents in another neighborhood, Sheikh Jarrah , facing the threat of forced removal from their homes, and a series of violent clashes in May between Israeli police and Palestinians around the Aqsa mosque in the Old City.

Bulldozers, along with Israeli police forces, arrived in Al Bustan around 8:00 in the morning, locals said, and took about two hours to bring down the building, which housed a butcher's shop.

The owner of the shop, Nidal Rajibi, had received the mandated warning letter, locals said, which had instructed him to pull the building down by last Sunday.

Israeli authorities say the shop, along with several other buildings in the area on which residents say notices have also been served, were constructed without the necessary permissions. Locals say they have tried to get building permits but are always refused.

