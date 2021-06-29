Why these parents volunteered their young children for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Updated 1:35 PM ET, Tue June 29, 2021
(CNN)As troubling new variants emerge, doctors say America's chances of winding down the Covid-19 pandemic in the US will largely depend on how many young adults and children get vaccinated.
Now, toddlers and babies as young as 6 months old are testing Covid-19 vaccines to help make sure they're safe for other young children. If the pediatric trials go well, children under 12 might be eligible to get vaccinated this fall or winter.
For many parents, the decision to volunteer their kids was easy.
One family knows the anguish of suddenly losing a healthy child to unexpected illness and doesn't want any other family to endure the same.
Other parents want their children to go back to school and play with friends safely -- without masks and without worrying about new coronavirus strains or complications such as MIS-C.
And one family is so passionate about helping protect kids, they've enrolled all three children -- ages 6, 3, and 14 months -- in a Covid-19 vaccine trial.
Here's what parents who have stepped up to volunteer their children want other families to know:
'You don't want to be that statistic'
Rebecca and Michael Calloway never imagined they would lose their healthy, energetic toddler to an unexpected illness.
Shortly after Thanksgiving, 3-year-old Ailish became severely sick and was hospitalized with swelling in her brain. She died just a few days later.
"It turned out that she had undiagnosed type 1 diabetes," Rebecca Calloway said. Type 1 diabetes is not preventable, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
"We lost our daughter to something we couldn't control," Calloway said.
But Covid-19 "is something we can control. (Vaccines) have been shown to work for millions of Americans."
"We can be part of showing people that yes, this is safe," the mother from rural Maryland said.
"This is going to keep your children safe. It's going to keep (those) who cannot be vaccinated safe. We want to be part of that."
So her 7-year-old daughter Georgia is testing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
Their youngest child, 2-year-old Lochlan, is already a vaccine trial veteran. When he was 2 months old, he started participating in a meningitis vaccine trial.
"They want to work towards improving it for younger children because meningitis is something that young children are still getting and dying from," Calloway said.
While childhood deaths from meningitis, type 1 diabetes and Covid-19 are rare, they do happen. And when it happens to your family, Calloway said, the grief is overwhelming.
"You don't want to be that statistic," she said. "I would never, ever want someone to go through the pain of losing a child. It's devastating beyond anything that you can imagine."
Even before Ailish's death, the Calloways planned to support vaccine trials because their relatives suffered consequences from not being vaccinated in the past.
"My family and my husband's family have a history with fallout from not having vaccines," Calloway said.
Michael's grand-aunt died from diphtheria. His father nearly died from whooping cough. Rebecca's grandmother had polio and contracted rubella while she was pregnant with Rebecca's uncle, who was born completely deaf and with brain and heart problems.
"We've seen the effects of what can happen without vaccines. Those are very real to us in our family," Rebecca Calloway said.
Even at age 3, Ailish also had a passion for helping others. She started telling everyone she wanted to be a doctor.