Why these parents volunteered their young children for Covid-19 vaccine trials

(CNN) As troubling new variants emerge, doctors say America's chances of winding down the Covid-19 pandemic in the US will largely depend on how many young adults and children get vaccinated.

Now, toddlers and babies as young as 6 months old are testing Covid-19 vaccines to help make sure they're safe for other young children. If the pediatric trials go well, children under 12 might be eligible to get vaccinated in fall or winter.

For many parents, the decision to volunteer their kids was easy.

One family knows the anguish of suddenly losing a healthy child to unexpected illness and doesn't want any other family to endure the same.

Other parents want their children to go back to school and play with friends safely -- without masks and without worrying about new coronavirus strains or complications such as MIS-C

