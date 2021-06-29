CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best external hard drive, a discounted Bio Bidet toilet seat and savings on Marmot outdoor gear. All that and more below.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air (starting at $899.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air

Now’s your chance to score the new MacBook Air at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model in silver and gold and the 512GB version in gold are a total of $100 off for a limited time. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

Bio Bidet Slim Three Electric Self-Cleaning Bidet Toilet Seat ($229.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Best Buy Bio Bidet Slim Three Electric Self-Cleaning Bidet Toilet Seat

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag a Bio Bidet Slim Three Bidet Seat for nearly 50% off, bringing the price down to $229.99. This deal is only available for one day, though, so get your butt over to Best Buy ASAP so you can buy yours before it sells out.

WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive ($74.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon WD 500GB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive

Our top pick for best external hard drive is back down to its lowest price ever. The WD My Passport SSD is available at Amazon for just $74.99 — that’s more than $50 off its list price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to camp out in your backyard, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is having a weeklong sale for the Fourth of July, offering 25% off camping and adventure essentials for your next hike or road trip. Day packs, tote bags, tents, sleeping bags and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your gear at a reasonable price.

Aerogarden Harvest 360 ($74, originally $149.99; walmart.com)

Aerogarden Aerogarden Harvest 360

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest 360, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $74. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Solo Stove Bonfire ($229.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra Fourth of July savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $229.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Refurbished Ring HD Security Stick Up Camera ($44.99, originally $99.99; woot.com)

Amazon Ring HD Security Stick Up Camera

Upgrade your indoor or outdoor security system with this refurbished Ring Stick Up Camera, now available for $44.99 as a post-Prime Day promotion on Woot!. The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check in on your home anytime with your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Casper Dog Bed ($102, originally $125; amazon.com)

Casper Casper Dog Bed

Why have your precious pooch snuggle up in a basic bed when you can give them the royal treatment? This Casper Dog Bed is one of our favorites, and it’s made with two layers of premium memory foam for extra support and comfort. It’s also machine-washable, so you never have to worry whether or not it’ll hold up after a trip through the washing machine. Typically, this luxe dog bed will set you back $125, but today you can get it for $102 when you use the extra 10% off coupon on Amazon.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,298.00, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today. About $600 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Puma

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 2,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream ($12.60, originally $18.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream

Dry skin is no match for a tube of Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream, and right now this cult-favorite lotion is down to just 12.60, the lowest price we’ve seen in months — and a holdover from Prime Day. Plus, the lighter version of the cream is at $12.80, the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This deal is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to test it out or stock up if you’re already a devotee.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old one