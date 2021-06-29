CNN —

Travel accessory brand Away has no shortage of sleek, stylish and well-made luggage, bags and carry-ons to choose from. The brand even has the market cornered on gear to help you pack efficiently, with packing cubes, toiletry bags and jewelry boxes made specifically to fit all your belongings in Away’s luggage while traveling. And on Tuesday, June 29, Away is adding to that collection with the release of its next must-have: The Cosmetics Bag, which is designed to keep all makeup and skin care items safe and secure wherever you go.

The Cosmetics Bag ($75; awaytravel.com

Away Away The Cosmetics Bag

Thoughtfully designed to ensure nothing leaks into or out of the bag, this cute, compact packing accessory features a water-resistant, wipeable nylon interior, so any spills that do happen can be easily cleaned up. The bag itself is small enough to fit easily into an Away suitcase (or other luggage) with other belongings, and features two separate compartments — one with a detachable makeup brush roll fixed to the lid and the other with a transparent, zippable pocket to house your products. The top handle also makes it easy to carry around with you.

Right now The Cosmetics Bag is available in two exterior colors — black and petal — both with a black interior. You can buy it now on Away’s site or in-store at any of the brand’s 13 retail locations for $75.

Find more of our favorite travel bags to bring with you on your next vacation here.