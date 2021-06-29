CNN —

Often regarded as the official kickoff to summer, the Fourth of July (and the long weekend that accompanies it) is a holiday full of enjoying the weather, eating great food and getting together with loved ones. And whether you have plans for a beach weekend, backyard barbecue or pool party, it’s also the perfect excuse to sport a stylish yet festive look that features red, white and blue.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up holiday-appropriate pieces for men and women, each with a suggestion on how to style it into a full outfit. These holiday-appropriate pieces avoid cheesy, and are more than likely to become your next summer staple.

Women’s outfit ideas

Crop Top ($17.99; hm.com)

H&M Crop Top

Skip the stars and opt for a pattern that’s a little more unique. This red and white floral option is perfectly on trend, with a sweetheart neckline, short puff sleeves and cropped length. Pair it with blue jeans to check your red, white, and blue boxes, or opt for the matching skirt for an adorable, effortless look.

Puff-Sleeve Smocked Top ($53.99, originally $69.50; jcrew.com)

J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Smocked Top

Another cute crop top option, this one sports blue and white stripes in addition to elastic smocking around the neckline and bottom of the shirt. It’s super stylish when worn both on and off the shoulder, and the cinching along the waistline isn’t too tight or uncomfortable. It’d go extremely well with blue or white high-waisted shorts, along with some white sunglasses.

Universal Thread Short Sleeve Shirtdress ($20; target.com)

Target Universal Thread Short Sleeve Shirtdress

For the holiday weekend and throughout the summer, a bright red mini dress is such an effortless way to make a statement and brighten up a room. Keep it casual with sneakers or a beige sandal, or go all out with matching red hot heeled sandals.

Who What Wear Ankle-Length Paperbag Trousers ($37.99; target.com)

Target Who What Wear Ankle Length Paperbag Trousers

Gingham is the perfect summer print — it reminds us of picnics, barbecues, lemonade and basically everything to do with warm weather. These fun pants are on-trend, with a high-waisted cut, paperbag waist and cropped length. Pair them with any crop top or with another Target gingham top.

Amaya Sleeveless Tiered Sundress ($188; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Amaya Sleeveless Tiered Sundress

This relaxed sundress is an ideal option for a July weekend on the beach or by the lake. The tie-dye pattern is fun without being loud, and the cotton material is extremely high quality, making for a piece so comfy you’ll easily be able to wear it all day long. If you’re on the shorter end, it’s great to pair a midi dress like this with platform sneakers for a casual look that still gives you that extra bit of height.

Adirondack Short Overalls in Tile White ($118; madewell.com)

Madewell Adirondack Short Overalls in Tile White

Short overalls are a super easy and stylish option for the Fourth and all throughout the summer. They present all the pros of a one-piece (easier to style and throw on without much thought) with the added bonus that you can layer it with a colorful top.

Oversized Americana Tie-Dye Sweatshirt ($25, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Oversized Americana Tie-Dye Sweatshirt

A piece to pair with the above overalls, this red, white and blue tie-dye design is unarguably patriotic, but still wearable year-round. In addition to with overalls, this piece also goes great with white cutoff shorts and white sneakers or sandals.

Eyelet Crewneck Flutter-Sleeve Top ($88; madewell.com)

Madewell Eyelet Crewneck Flutter-Sleeve Top

This adorable eyelet top is such a lovely shade of red, and the flutter sleeves are a feminine touch that take it from simple to totally chic. For when you want to look stylish without being too dressy, this top will look great paired with virtually any denim bottoms.

Agolde Parker Distressed Denim Shorts ($128; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Agolde Parker Distressed Denim Shorts

Denim shorts are undoubtedly a summer staple. And while these distressed shorts from Agolde are definitely an investment, the brand’s denim is a fan-fave for a reason. One reviewer writes that these are “edgy and cute, without being too revealing,” while another calls them “the perfect combination of super flattering, sexy and cool.” Pair them with a white or red crop top and you’re set for any and all summer adventures.

A New Day Elbow Sleeve Eyelet Dress ($29.99; target.com)

Target A New Day Elbow Sleeve Eyelet Dress

For a dressier occasion, this white midi dress is Fourth-ready as is — simply add a pair of wedge sandals. Its gorgeous eyelet material, tiered skirt and puff sleeves make for a classic and elegant look that’s sure to garner compliments. For a bit of added fun, pair with a simple accent like a blue and white headband or a red manicure.

MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Romper ($79.50; madewell.com)

Madewell MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Romper

If you’re hoping to keep it casual and relaxed this Independence Day, a simple romper like this one from Madewell is a great option. Simply add red or blue accessories like a polka dot headband if you want to amp up the festive-ness, or wear it as a coverup over a brighter piece of swimwear.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Milkmaid Knit Bodycon Dress ($12; target.com)

Target Wild Fable Sleeveless Milkmaid Knit Bodycon Dress

If you’re headed to a fancier Fourth of July gathering, a simple yet stylish dress like this bodycon option is always a safe bet. The bright blue color is eye-catching without being too loud, and fabulous for pairing with a cute white bag and some red sunglasses.

High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Biker Shorts ($26.99; oldnavy.com)