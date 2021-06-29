CNN —

At long last, summer is finally here. The temperature is rising and everyone’s heading outside to celebrate the warm weather, and of course the Fourth of July. Get ready for a cookout with a festive manicure that perfectly complements your adorable Fourth outfit.

Whether your nails are short or long, we’ve got ideas for everyone, from the skilled home manicurist to the first-timer, to give you easy red, white and blue designs for the holiday.

This epic red, white and blue design was painted by New York City-based nail artist Karirenize Guerrero, who says you can create “A simple look at home — any color blocking design using red, white and blue would do the trick.”

You can make a colorblock look at home with a few colors and some washi (or craft) tape. Regular tape will also work in a pinch, but just make sure you let each coat dry. Start with the lightest color, let dry and then draw a design with the tape and paint over.

Essie Not Red-y for Bed Nail Polish ($10.99; target.com)

Target Essie Not Red-y for Bed Nail Polish

Of course you need a solid red to celebrate the Fourth, opt for this one from Essie, which goes on glossy and has a cream finish.

Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow ($8.99; target.com)

Essie Nail Polish in Marshmallow

Mimic the white stripes in the flag with this bright shade.

SinfulColors Professional Nail Polish in Endless Blue ($1.99; target.com)

Sinful Colors Professional Nail Polish in Endless Blue

Bring a bright blue pop to your nails with this bold hue.

Scotch 15-Pack Washi Tape ($19.99; target.com)

Target Scotch 15-Pack Washi Tape

You’ll be colorblocking for months with this fun washi tape that won’t stick and pull off your polish.

Conair Scunci Curved Bobby Pins - 60 pack ($3.19; target.com)

Conair Scunci Curved Bobby Pins - 60pk

Another simple technique? Polka dots! You can use a bobby pin, straight pin or safety pin to create dots. Be sure to let your base coat dry before dropping your polka dots, however. These curved hair pins are easier to hold when dotting your nails, letting you create your perfect look.

Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer ($28; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer

This gel-effect nail polish promises a glass-like shine and extended wear so you won’t have to worry about your mani looking shabby by the end of the night.

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Ludlow ($14.69; target.com)

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Ludlow

Acetone-, paraben- and cruelty-free, we love this nail polish because it leaves your nails feeling stronger after wearing it. Also, just check out that gorgeous red.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Canotier ($28; nordstrom.com)

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Canotier

Bring in this glamorous shade of gold to dot your red and blue nails.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Amazing Grace ($20; nordstrom.com)

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Amazing Grace

The classic white doesn’t have a hint of sheer to it, making it the perfect accent color.

Ella+Mila Nail Polish Collection in Stonehearted ($10.49; target.com)

Ella+Mila Nail Polish Collection in Stonehearted

Show off your style with this subtle white that reviewers absolutely love.

Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool ($16; target.com)

Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool

For precise nail art, this manicure tool can help steady your hand.

Nail stickers can add a pop of interest, without spending hours on your nails. You can set white stars on a red or blue background, or go in a less literal direction with sparkling red stars to light up the night.