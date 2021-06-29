More than 130 sudden deaths reported in British Columbia amid historic heat wave

(CNN) More than 130 sudden deaths have been reported in British Columbia in what Canadian authorities are calling "unprecedented casualties" amid a historic heat wave bringing all-time record temperatures to the region.

And the numbers keep climbing by the hour, officials said Tuesday.

Officers have responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heat wave began on Friday, Vancouver police said. "Today alone, officers had responded to 20 sudden deaths as of 1:45 p.m., with more than a dozen others waiting for police to be dispatched," the department said in a statement

Heat-related deaths have depleted front-line resources and severely delayed response times, officials said.

"We've never experienced anything like this heat in Vancouver," media relations Officer Sgt. Steve Addison said during a press conference.

