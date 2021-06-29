Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) separatist movement, Nnamdi Kanu, pictured in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017.

Lagos, Nigeria CNN —

Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was located and brought back to Nigeria to face trial for terrorism, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said in a press conference Tuesday.

Kanu went missing when he failed to appear in court in 2015 and his whereabouts prior to the arrest was unknown. Officials did not disclose where he was apprehended.

“He has been brought back to Nigeria in order to continue facing trial after disappearing while on bail regarding 11 count charge against him,” Malami said.

Kanu was apprehended on Sunday June 27th, 2021.

Kanu was initially arrested on 14th October, 2015 on an 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others, Malami said.

He is accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

Kanu is also accused of instigating violence, especially in the Southeastern Nigeria, that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities, Malami said.

“Nnamdi Kanu was taken to court today — Court 2, Federal High Court. He will be brought back (to court) on the 27th of next month,” Nigeria’s Attorney General spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, told CNN.